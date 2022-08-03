Bolsonaro summons supporters for September 7 and says protests ‘are natural’

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) called again, this Tuesday (2), supporters for the demonstrations scheduled for September 7, the date on which the bicentennial of Brazil’s Independence is celebrated. He ruled out that the acts are intended to confront institutions of the Republic, as in 2021.

Bolsonaro highlighted that it is natural that there are protests on September 7 and defended transparency in this year’s elections. “For our part, nobody will want a protest to close this or that. Morally, some institutions are closing in Brazil. And you can win the war within the four lines”, said the president, in an interview with Rádio Guaíba, in Porto Alegre. , this Tuesday (2).





The president criticized the Federal Supreme Court without naming the court. “Our great concern is about your freedom, which is flogged daily by people who should defend our Constitution, but do exactly the opposite. That’s why this call. I had never called for a street movement,” Bolsonaro said.

“But we are inviting the population to the 7th of September, at 10 am, in Brasília, with the troops parading. And for the same day, at 4 pm, in Copacabana, for the first time”, he added. According to the president, supporters must wear green and yellow shirts.





“One of the phrases that should be shown there must be the issue of electoral transparency. No one is asking not to have elections, there will be elections. But we want transparency when voting and counting”, added the president.

Still in the interview, the Chief Executive gave details of the event. “It’s troops from the Armed Forces, Navy, Army and Air Force,” he said. According to the president, the Military Police, the Military Fire Department, the Academia Militar das Agulhas Negras, the military college and civil schools in Rio de Janeiro should also participate in the parade, according to the president.





Countries where Portuguese is spoken

report of R7 showed that the president invited heads of state from Portuguese-speaking countries to the commemorations of the bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil. Among the guests are Marcelo Rebelo de Souza (Portugal), João Lourenço (Angola), Umaro Sissoco Embaló (Guinea-Bissau), Carlos Vila Nova (São Tomé and Príncipe), Filipe Nyusi (Mozambique), José Ramos-Horta (East Timor) ) and José Maria Neves (Cape Verde).





This year, the country celebrates 200 years of its independence from Portugal. The government wants to have a temporary loan of the mummified heart of Dom Pedro 1º for the commemoration of the bicentennial. According to the Itamaraty, the transport should be done in a Brazilian Air Force plane.

The heart is found in the church of Nossa Senhora da Lapa, in the city of Porto, in Portugal. The report found that the Portuguese side did not impose any conditions for the transfer of the organ, except for the requirement of a technical report attesting to the trip to Brazil without suffering damages. The program is still under development.

The last time Bolsonaro met with members from other states was on July 18. In a meeting with foreign ambassadors, at Palácio da Alvorada, the president once again criticized the current electoral model, without presenting evidence. The meeting set off a chain reaction.