Botafogo sends goalkeeper signing, ex-São Paulo, for 2023

After Marlon Freitas, from Atlético-GOO Botafogo works behind the scenes to have another reinforcement for 2023. Alvinegro has an agreement on the way to hire Lucas Perri, a 24-year-old goalkeeper. The athlete belongs to São Paulo and is working on loan at Náutico in the current season.

+ Godoy Cruz puts his foot down, and Botafogo works to hire Martín Ojeda for 2023

The archer’s current link with Tricolor ends in January 2023 and the player has not reached an understanding for the renewal with the Paulistas. Botafogo offered a three-year contract and a medium/long-term project to the athlete, who was interested.

Everything is heading towards an agreement between Perri and Glorioso. The signing would be free of charge, as the goalkeeper would leave São Paulo as soon as the contract ended at Morumbi. If all goes well, Lucas will be an official Botafogo athlete from February 1, 2023.

The parties are already talking about salaries, contract time and everything is well advanced. Botafogo, even as a matter of ethics towards the athlete and the clubs involved, cannot announce the agreement until the current contracts expire.

Lucas Perri, as the THROW! had advanced, was one of the names that the board already saw as a possible ‘substitute’ for Gatito Fernández in the medium term. The alvinegra dome trusts the Paraguayan, but understands that it already needs a young athlete to start the transition in the position.

Revealed by São Paulo, Perri has stints with youth teams and also played for Crystal Palace-ING in 2019 before arriving at Náutico. He has 41 games for Timbu this season.