Brazilian medical student found dead in Paraguay

The body of Kemuell Erik de Souza do Vale, 36, was found by friends inside the truck that belonged to him.

A medical student at a university in the region of Asunción, Brazilian Kemuell Erik de Souza do Vale, 36, was found dead this Monday (1st) inside the truck that belonged to him. The vehicle was parked in front of the building where the academic lived, in the metropolitan city of Mariano Roque Alonso.

According to the newspaper Last hour, the body was located by friends of the Brazilian, who were surprised by his absence from classes. Kemuell was last seen on Saturday (30), when he attended a get-together lunch. Since then, he has not entered the apartment and has not returned any contact attempts.

The cause of death, according to the first autopsy results, would be a myocardial infarction. “On Saturday, probably from noon, he arrived and parked. He couldn’t even turn off the truck’s engine, because we didn’t find a single drop of fuel in the tank,” Deputy Emilio Alfonzo, responsible for the diligence, told the radio. Monumental AM.

The hypothesis of violent death was ruled out by the police. The body of the Brazilian, who had recently arrived in Paraguay to begin his studies, was sent to the Judicial Morgue of Mariano Roque Alonso, where he must remain until the arrival of his family members, who have already been informed of the death.

