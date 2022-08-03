Bruno Krupp is arrested for the death of a teenager in a hit-and-run in Barra | Rio de Janeiro

Bruno was found in a hospital in Méier, in the North Zone of Rio, despite being discharged from Lourenço Jorge on Sunday (31).

The RJ Justice issued an arrest warrant against the boy, who is responsible for murder with eventual intent, when you take the risk to kill.

The influencer rode a motorcycle without a license plate, at high speed and without a licensewhen it hit João Gabriel.

1 of 1 Bruno Krup’s Moto, a 2021/2022 Yamaha without a plate, seized at dawn on Sunday (31), after being run over. — Photo: Alba Valéria Mendonça / g1 Bruno Krup’s motorcycle, a 2021/2022 Yamaha without a plate, seized at dawn on Sunday (31), after being run over. — Photo: Alba Valéria Mendonça / g1

The brutality of the hit-and-run caused astonishment to those who witnessed the accident. In testimony, a military police officer said that the student’s left leg was amputated at the time of impact and stopped 50 meters ahead of the accidenton the lawn between the boardwalk on the edge of Barra da TIjuca and the sand of the beach.

Videos recorded shortly after the hit-and-run show the scene. The leg was even placed in a thermal box with ice to be preserved, while student João Gabriel was rescued on the runway. He was taken to the Lourenço Jorge Municipal Hospital, but could not resist.

Teenager rescued after being hit by motorcycle in Barra

Witnesses say the 25-year-old digital influencer used to race his motorcycle, a gray Yamaha, at high speeds. Videos from security cameras show the motorcycle accelerated on Avenida Lúcio Costa and the moment when João Gabriel and his mother crossed the street, in the crosswalk, before the impact.

“He is known, every weekend he spends here. Those noisy motorcycles, they fly by here, sometimes they pass by here, and when we look at it, it’s already far away”, says a kiosk worker who saw the accident on Saturday.

Police investigate death by being run over in Barra; video shows model Bruno Krupp at high speed

Model did not have a license

The military police officer also told in the testimony, at the 16th DP, where the case was registered, that Bruno Krupp did not have a license.

Three days before the accident, the model was stopped in a Prohibition blitz and was fined for not having a driver’s license. He used the same motorcycle, which had no license plate.

Bruno and João were taken in an ambulance from the Fire Department to Hospital Lourenço Jorge, in Barra.

João arrived conscious, was taken to the operating room, but died in the early hours of Sunday, shortly after arriving at the health unit.

THE Krupp’s press office said he was unable to contact the model not even with his family.

Who is Bruno Krupp?

João was an only child and grandson and lived in Realengo, in the West Zone of Rio.

“My sister is wracked with grief. We all too. Destroyed by the loss of their only grandchild, their only child”, said Aunt Débora Cardim.