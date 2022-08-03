Businesswoman targeted by Gaeco for scheme in Health surrenders after father’s arrest

Five days after the outbreak of the Operation Higia, which investigates deviations of BRL 3 million from public health in Sorriso (397 km from Cuiabá), businesswoman Samantha Nicia Rosa Chocair, 35, surrendered to the Civil Police. She attended the Polinter State Management, in Cuiabá, and Captures on Tuesday morning (2).

Samantha has just gone through the custody hearing with the judge of the 1st Specialized Court of Domestic and Family Violence in the capital, Jamilson Haddad Campos. He maintained the arrest, since there is a warrant for the preventive arrest of the judge of the 2nd Criminal Court of the Comarca de Sorriso, Victor Lima Pinto Coelho, from whom the Order of Prison came. The judge in Cuiabá ordered the accused to stay in a separate room because she had higher education and that she be officiated at the Sorriso Court for the measures that were necessary for her transfer.

The operation was launched by the Special Action Group against Organized Crime (Gaeco) last Thursday (July 28). On the occasion, Samantha’s father, businessman José Constantino Chocair, was preventively detained on suspicion of participating in the investigated scheme.

Samantha is managing partner of the companies Chocair Consultórios and Clínica Bem Estar Ltda, which would be used to divert public funds through cold bills.

According to the investigations, those involved were using legal health proceedings in progress with the blocking of resources belonging to the State. These blocks are given to guarantee the cost of the patient’s treatment.

Once blocked, this amount was transferred to the Municipal Health Fund and then used fraudulently. Using the same lawsuit, they filed several administrative payment processes, changing the invoice and the official letter, but without providing the service.

In addition to the two Chocairs, former Health Secretary Luis Fábio Marchioro, who claims to be the author of the complaint that led to the operation, was also searched and apprehended. From his home, agents seized his cell phone and documents.

On the occasion, the Municipality of Sorriso also issued a note, in which it stated that it was anxiously awaiting Gaeco, since the complaint came from her.

HYGIA – According to Greek mythology, Hygia is a goddess of health preservation.