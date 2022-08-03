Caetano Veloso performs at night and secret in Curitiba

After two nights of concerts and with the Guaíra Theater packed, the singer-songwriter Caetano Veloso went for a walk in Largo da Ordemone of the tourist attractions in Curitiba last Sunday night (31). The tour was short, without fanfare, but Caetano showed that he knew well one of the main symbols of Paraná – the Araucaria.

In the post on his Instagram, the singer commented on an Araucaria tree that is in front of the Rosário Church. “It’s only available here in Paraná, popularly called Pinheiro do Paraná, but the technical name is Araucaria Brasiliense. It’s beautiful, it looks like a cup”, explained Caetano.

Caetano Veloso’s post about the araucarias of Curitiba got a comment from the mayor Rafael Greca. “#OrgulhoDeCuritiba. Always come back a great musician and Brazilian like few others”, said the mayor in the post.

Caetano Veloso was in Curitiba with the “Meu Coco” tour, an album released last year. The work composes unreleased songs, and contains 12 tracks. The artist’s tour of Curitiba was secret, as no fans were around while the Bahian showed the tree that symbolizes Paraná.