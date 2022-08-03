Caixa opens consultation for Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 – 08/02/2022 – Market

The government has included about 2.2 million families in Auxílio Brasil, according to Caixa. Between August 9 and 22, the benefit will be paid to more than 20.2 million registered families. Until December, the minimum installment of Auxílio Brasil goes from R$400 to R$600 per family.

Caixa also informed that it has already released the consultation of the values ​​of Auxílio Brasil and Auxílio Gás for August, which can be verified through the Auxílio Brasil and Caixa Tem apps.

This month, the payment of the benefit was anticipated and will begin to be deposited from the 9th, according to the final number of the NIS.

The portion of the Gas Allowance will be R$ 110

In August, around 5.6 million families should receive the Auxílio Gás, which will be worth R$ 110. The payment dates follow the same calendar as the Auxílio Brasil.

In June, low-income families received R$ 53, equivalent to 50% of the average price of a gas cylinder in the country.

The full amount, 100% of the average gas price, will be paid until December, as provided for in the PEC (Proposal for a Constitutional Amendment), which boosted assistance programs.

Included families will receive a new Auxílio Brasil card

Caixa reported that it has already completed the production of 4.7 million new Auxílio Brasil cards. Families who joined the program as of August this year will receive the cards at the addresses registered in the CadÚnico system (single registration of benefits).

With the card, it will be possible to make withdrawals, transfers, balance inquiries, payments and purchases in the network of accredited establishments.

AUGUST CALENDAR OF BRAZIL

Final benefit card number (NIS) Benefit release date of BRL 600

1 august 9

two august 10

3 August 11th

4 August 12th

5 August 15th

6 August 16th

7 august 17

8 august 18

9 August 19th

0 August 22







How to withdraw cash from Caixa Tem

In both programs, regardless of the physical cards, beneficiaries can move the amounts through the Caixa Tem app, without having to go to a branch to make the withdrawal.

Through the Caixa app, it is possible to make purchases in supermarkets, bakeries, pharmacies and other establishments with the virtual debit card and QR Code.

The beneficiary can also pay water, electricity, telephone, gas and bills in general through the application itself or through lottery channels. Those who receive by card can continue making the withdrawal through self-service terminals, lottery units, Caixa Aqui correspondents, in addition to Caixa branches.

Other benefits also start in August

The first two installments of Auxílio Caminhoneiro will be paid on August 9th. The R$ 2,000 deposited will refer to benefits for the months of July and August.

The estimate of the ANTT (National Land Transport Agency), the body responsible for the registration of professionals, is that more than 870 thousand registered professionals will benefit from the program, which provides for the transfer of six installments until December this year.

On the 16th it will be the turn of the taxi drivers. Registered professionals may receive up to R$ 2,000 this month, referring to the payment of the first and second installments scheduled for August.

The forecast is that professionals receive up to six installments of up to R$ 1,000 each. However, this value may fluctuate according to the number of taxi drivers entitled to receive.