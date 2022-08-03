Campos confirms two cases of Monkeypox

The Municipal Health Department (SMS), through the Subsecretariat of Basic Care, Surveillance and Health Promotion (Subpav), obtained confirmation of two cases of monkeypox in Campos, transmitted by the monkeypox virus. The patients’ laboratory tests were performed at the Noel Nutels Central Public Health Laboratory (LACEN/RJ). A patient was admitted to an isolation bed at the Infectious Parasitic Diseases Sector at Hospital Ferreira Machado (HFM), in the early afternoon of this Tuesday (02). The other is under home surveillance.

According to the secretary, the male patient, who required hospitalization, is 33 years old. He has a travel history to the city of Natal (Northeast) and to São Paulo in the last 30 days. He also presented a systemic clinical picture and lesions characteristic for smallpox, after outpatient care at the Emergency Care Unit (UPA). The material for laboratory examination was collected last Thursday (28th) and the result sent to the municipality on Monday (1st).

“These are the first confirmed cases in the city. So far, there is no suspicion among the contacts, but we will continue with the daily medical evaluation “, explains Subpav undersecretary, Rodrigo Carneiro. The specialist believes that the contamination occurred in the displacement between one city and another to which the patient traveled.

The second patient, also male, is 40 years old and recently traveled to Rio de Janeiro. Attended at Hospital Ferreira Machado (HFM), he had material collected for analysis also on Thursday (28) and the result confirming monkeypox infection on Tuesday afternoon (2).

The patient who required hospitalization is in stable health. The contacts – people with whom he had contact after the trips – are in home isolation and monitored by the Campos Strategic Health Surveillance Information Center (CIEVS/Campos). The second patient and his contacts are also in isolation. Both patients have comorbidities.

“It is important to emphasize that, so far, there is no evidence of autochthonous circulation, that is, of the virus circulation within the city, with local transmission. The cases we have, one confirmed and the other suspected, are very likely due to infection outside the limits of the municipality. This does not mean that we do not have the circulation of the virus in the near future within the city”, says Carneiro.

