Carol Portaluppi enjoys the beach and shows too much: “a crime”

Carolina Portaluppi is 28 years old, the daughter of former player Renato Gaúcho and journalist and former TV presenter Carla Cavalcanti. A model, she became known to the public when she was interviewed by Sabrina Sato, on the old show “Pânico na Band”. Since then, the muse has been constantly appearing in the media and is being loved wherever she goes.

On Instagram alone, Carolina surpasses 2 million followers and constantly updates them with photos of her stunning beauty.

The cat took advantage of the sun this beginning of the week and gave the air of her grace on a beach in Rio de Janeiro. On her profile, she posted a series of photos wearing a breathtaking blue bikini.

The followers were delighted with so much beauty and excited about the muse’s body.

“In a bikini and perfume”, wrote the blonde in the caption and received a shower of praise.

“Someone call the police!!! Because it must be a crime to be so beautiful!” enthused a follower. “It really smells good!” commented another. “The beach lost its beauty in the face of her beauty”, declared a third.

