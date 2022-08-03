Casagrande puts his finger on the wound and exposes warning about Luan’s arrival at Santos: “it will be minimal”

The possibility of the arrival of luan at Santos, it impacted the news in the world of football and raised numerous notes on the consequences that the transfer of the player can cause both at Corinthians and at Alvinegro Praiano. This Tuesday (2), during the program Red Card #22, from UOL Esporte, Juca Kfouri, José Trajano and Casagrande discussed the transaction and, between alerts and behind-the-scenes information, outlined the likely new reinforcement of the holy.

Juca Kfouri went straight to the point and pointed out what must be the crucial factor for Luan’s frustrating time at Corinthians, something Santos should be concerned about: “As I know, there are two things that hinder Luan. he likes the night. But Luan has a problem with the soles of his feet, called ‘fasciitis’, which orthopedists tell me, is a plague for anyone. For an athlete, it’s not even mentioned”, said Juca.

However, Casagrande highlighted the player’s departure and the indications that there is no more space at Corinthians: “You put the reserve team to play, and the guy who cost R$22 million and earns R$800,000 a month doesn’t join? Luan is super discredited at Corinthians, he doesn’t even go to the bench, he hasn’t played with Vítor Pereira once, since he arrived”. advantage in the agreement.

“I think this deal that Corinthians is doing with Santos is more favorable for Corinthians. It’s ok, they’ll keep spending, but there won’t be that lazy, unfocused guy, who doesn’t feel like it, within the squad. I think it’s more around, because paying him to play against the opponent makes no sense”, analyzed the commentator.

Casagrande warns about the scenario that Luan should find at Santos and made an alert: That he was still worried about the player going to a direct rival of Corinthians: “The player arrives with the Santos fans suspicious, patience with him goes be minimal, the pressure from the crowd will be much worse”, he said.