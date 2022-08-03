Cash food stamps must be voted on in Congress

The Chamber of Deputies should analyze this week a provisional measure (MP) that could impact the lives of millions of workers. The document provides important changes in the rules of food allowancea topic that has been generating controversy among the owners of bars and restaurants.

Read more: QUIZ app pays R$ 140 via PIX for those who answer questions? Find out here!

An amendment proposed by the rapporteur of the text, deputy Paulinho da Força, authorizes the payment of the benefit in cash to employees. According to him, employers will have more room to negotiate the transfer of the voucher with the unions so as not to characterize the amount as labor.

“It is necessary to guarantee more freedom and money in the pocket of the Brazilian people”, he defended in his social networks.

Unions seem to be in favor of the measure, unlike companies in the sector. Known as ‘ticketeiras’, the companies that provide food stamps intend the document to lose its validity, which will happen if it is not voted on soon.

losses

The restaurant sector has already positioned itself against the changes, which can generate large losses. According to the president of Abrasel, Paulo Solmucci, payments with food aid represent about 20% of the revenue of bars and restaurants, and can reach 80%.

“The rapporteur touches on the spirit of the laws: money that is stamped by the law for food, to avoid absenteeism problems, can be used to pay bank debt, for example. This is money that represents 20% of the sector’s revenue, which is more or less R$ 50 billion”, says Solmucci.

The chairman of the board of the Brazilian Association of Workers’ Benefits Companies (ABBT), Alaor Aguirre, points out three reasons why the deputy’s report is worrying. The first is precisely the damage to the food sector.

Secondly, he cites the flexibility in inspection in the accredited network and the end of the possibility of portability between companies, points already provided for in a presidential decree signed last year. The difference is that the period granted to adapt to the new rules will no longer exist.

“We are very concerned, because there was a public consultation last year – with voucher operators, human resources associations, machine companies, government, restaurants – the entire segment to discuss the novelties and modernization of the PAT. When we became aware of the possible report, it worried us”, he added.

Both entities pressure deputies to vote against the proposal. The deadline for analysis of the MP in the Chamber ends on August 7.