CBLOL 2022: TitaN says RED is “getting back on track” | lol

Current two-time consecutive champion of the Brazilian League of Legends Championship (CBLOL), RED Canids Kalunga secured qualification for the playoffs of the 2nd Split of 2022 in the 16th round, last Sunday, after a great start to the qualifying phase, with eight wins. and a defeat. Taking stock of the campaign so far, shooter Alexandre “TitaN” said that the sequence in the first round gave tranquility and made the Pack relax, but stressed that the team is “getting back on track”.
“When we were 8-1, we already knew we had a good chance of making the playoffs. People were calmer and calmer. I think we relaxed, to be quite honest, and then we woke up, you know, to see what we were really doing wrong and what we should be more active in to be proactive again, as it was before. We’re still making a lot of mistakes that weren’t meant to be missed, but we’re getting back on track, and everything is going well. In training, everything is going very well too. We haven’t missed a lot of training. In a month we missed two training sessions and look at that. We’re fine,” commented TitaN, at a press conference, this Sunday, after RED Canids’ victory against KaBuM.
TitaN, RED Canids player, in a game against Rensga in the 11th round of the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2022 — Photo: Bruno Alvares/Riot Games
The Pack played against the Ninjas with the top Felipe “Boal”, who emergency replaced the holder, Guilherme “Guigo”, who, diagnosed with Covid-19, had a worsening in symptoms. At the press conference, TitaN said that Guigo had shortness of breath and needed medical attention at a hospital in the early hours of the game. On Saturday, in the 15th round, with Guigo, RED Canids lost to LOUD.
Champion of the 2nd Split of 2021 and of the 1st Split of 2022, the Pack hit a streak of eight wins and one defeat in the first round of the championship. From then on, the team had inconsistent performances. In seven matches, there were four wins and three defeats.
Already qualified for the playoffs, with 11 wins and five losses, RED Canids will face Liberty, in the 17th round, this Saturday, August 6, at 2 pm (Brasilia time), in Week 9, and INTZ, in the 18th round, the following day, at 15:00.