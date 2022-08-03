Celso Portiolli asks SBT for a year’s leave

SBT will suffer one of the biggest shortages in its history since the departure of Hebe Camargo and Gugu Liberato in the last decade. That’s because Celso Portiolli, Silvio Santos’ natural successor, is making his first sabbatical year possible since his TV debut in 1996. The LeoDias column discovered that the idea of ​​the presenter of Domingo Legal is to leave the scene in 2026 to take care of the family and dedicate to studies.

Our reporter contacted Portiolli, who in turn confirmed the information. However, speculation around the subject began after a recent interview with Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega, where Celso stated that one of his wishes was to take a break of at least 12 months.

However, during the recording of the Press Trophy in June, there was a movement among the judges for Celso Portiolli to win votes in the Best Presenter category, as the matter about his departure was already circulating in the corridors of SBT and everything indicated that it would still be this year, considering that his contract is about to end.

Portiolli on Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega’s podcast

“I really wanted to live abroad for a while, take a year off, a sabbatical, but not to be idle. I wanted to study, study a language, an Italian or improve my English”, explained the presenter.

When asked how Sundays would be without him on TV, Celso joked. “Yes, but my ‘contract’ ends in three months”, he said. Portiolli closed the matter by saying that he still couldn’t stop working. “For my children I can’t stop working yet”.

