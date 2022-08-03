Celso Portiolli plans his departure from SBT; know the reason!

It seems that Sunday afternoons SBT will undergo changes soon. Celso Portiolliwhich presents the “Nice Sunday”, said he plans to take some time off from his television work. The presenter, by the way, explained what made him want to live this new moment, which could happen later this year, according to an interview with the journalist.

The presenter’s idea was to take a sabbatical year in 2026. At the time, he would move out of the country, where he would enjoy the moments with his family. In addition, Celso Portiolli wants to study languages ​​and that’s why he imagined the trip.

At the “The Pod Is Ours”presented by Carlos Alberto de Nobrega and Renata de Nóbregathe presenter of SBT commented on his desire to rest. “I really wanted to live abroad for a while, take a year off, a gap year, but not to loiter. I wanted to study, study a language, an Italian or improve my English”said.

The plans, however, can happen sooner than everyone expects. Still on the program, the presenter said that his contract with the station ends this year. However, he has not yet shown to have news about the renewal. “Yes, but my ‘contract’ in three months ends“he commented, without giving details.

Celso Portiolli reveals his willingness to take a sabbatical from TV and says he only has 3 more months of contract with SBT; check out pic.twitter.com/hdQFvlW21H — Didigo Santini 👢 (@DidigoSantini) August 2, 2022

For those who don’t know, Celso Portiolli is in charge of “Nice Sunday” since 2009, when Gugu Liberato, who presented the attraction, left the station. Since then, the presenter has remained on the air on the SBT.

Check out Celso Portiolli’s full interview

