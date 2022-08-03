Central Bank should raise Selic to 13.75% on Wednesday, but will it signal the end of the cycle of high interest rates?

The first session of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank, with the analysis of the conjuncture, began this Tuesday (2), extending into this afternoon and into the morning of Wednesday (3).

Tomorrow afternoon, the president of the BC, Roberto Campos Neto, and the eight directors of the institution have one more round of discussions before indicating the new level of the Selic (the basic interest rate), currently at 13.25% per year.

The majority expectation of the financial market is for an increase of 0.50 percentage point in basic interest, to 13.75% per year, according to 49 of the 51 institutions consulted by the Broadcast projections. A house expects an increase of 0.25 point, to 13.50%, while one projects the maintenance of the current level of the Selic. The Refinitiv consensus with 34 institutions also projects a 0.5 point hike in interest rates.

The almost unanimous bet on raising the rate to 13.75% follows the signal given by the Copom at the last meeting, in June. “For the next meeting, the Committee anticipates a new adjustment, of equal or lesser magnitude”, he said in the statement of the last decision, when he also raised interest rates by 0.5 point.

If this increase is confirmed, basic interest rates will reach the same level as in January 2017. It will be the 12th consecutive increase in this cycle of monetary tightening, which is already the longest in Copom’s history.

Since the first move, in March 2021, the rate has risen by 11.75 percentage points, the biggest interest rate shock since 1999, when, during the currency crisis, the BC raised the Selic rate by 20 percentage points at once.

In June, the BC also indicated that it was targeting inflation closer to the center of the 2023 target (3.25%) than its forecast of 4.00%.

This leads a growing current of economists to believe that the monetary authority should not be able – once again – to end the cycle of high interest rates on Wednesday, as expectations for the IPCA for next year do not stop moving away from the target ceiling (4.75%), with 5.33% in the Boletim Focus. At this meeting, the 2024 inflation, for which the BC projects 2.7% (below the 3.0% target), enters the relevant horizon, but with less weight than 2023.

XP points out that, with global inflationary pressures starting to subside, it believes that the Copom can finally take the break it has been signaling for some time.

“In our basic scenario, the Copom raises the Selic rate by 0.50 percentage point this week and maintains the Selic rate at 13.75% until the middle of next year. We recognize, however, that the Committee may choose to go a little further, to ensure that the IPCA retreats forward”, he evaluates.

Under normal circumstances, highlights the economic analysis team, the Copom should find space to ease monetary policy next year. “However, we are not under normal circumstances. (…) There is almost no clarity on what the fiscal framework will be from 2023 onwards. A deeper and more permanent change in fiscal policy, which makes the prospects for debt sustainability even more cloudy, could completely change the parameters of monetary policy in the coming years. years old. This appears to be the main risk to inflation in the relevant monetary policy horizon”, assesses the team.

Itaú, which also expects a 0.5 point increase in the Selic rate at the Wednesday meeting, also projects the most likely scenario for the end of the monetary tightening cycle, but leaving the door open for a possible final increase at the September meeting, in case further deterioration of the inflation scenario or market expectations.

“Additionally, we believe that the monetary authority should qualify that an eventual additional hike would be implemented at a lower pace (0.25 point)”, assess the bank’s economists.

They point out that the uncertainties for inflation projections, especially in the short term, are higher than usual, amidst recently adopted measures to reduce taxes. “In this sense, it will be especially important to monitor the evolution of inflation expectations until the Copom decision, since, at this stage of the cycle, a new substantive worsening in the projections for the relevant monetary policy horizon may lead the committee to signal this increase. additional for September”, he points out.

Morgan Stanley, which also expects an end to the bullish cycle at its next meeting but leaves the door open for a September hike, highlights upward revisions to inflation over the next two years as a factor in the extent of the tightening.

“Despite the short-term relief in inflation from the fiscal measures passed in Congress, we are facing an upward impact on long-term inflation expectations for the next two years (2023 and 2024), with next year already above the upper band of the target. (from 4.75%). However, we believe that the BC wants to better assess the impact of the tightening that has already been carried out, given the lag between monetary policy and its total effect on the economy, in a context in which inflationary pressures remain largely related to global aspects.” , assesses Morgan.

As for Credit Suisse, the central bank will raise interest rates by 50 basis points in August and will not stop the monetary tightening cycle, raising interest rates twice more by 25 basis points each.

“In our view, interrupting the tightening cycle in August would be highly risky given that (i) inflation expectations are significantly unanchored, which could compromise the credibility of monetary policy and increase the cost of reducing inflation, and (ii) ) central banks around the world are trying to reassert their credibility and commitment to keeping inflation low, which increases the risk of an even further depreciated domestic exchange rate”, assess the bank’s economists.

