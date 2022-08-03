Cesar Tralli only kissed Ticiane Pinheiro on the couple’s 3rd meeting

Ticiane Pinheiro told a little more about her love story with her husband, journalist Cesar Tralli.

Participating in the podcast ‘Poddelas’, the presenter revealed that they met at the hairdresser, doing their eyebrows with the same beautician. “The girl who worked there was saying that her cell phone had been stolen and she was super sad. I just see Cesar getting up from his chair and saying: ‘Pri, how much is the new cell phone? You can buy it and I’ll give it to you.’ I thought the guy’s attitude was beautiful. I thought it was interesting. I didn’t think about taking it, nothing. But I thought his attitude was beautiful, I thought it was cute”, said Ticiane.

However, their first meeting would only actually happen days later, after the journalist asked for Ticiane’s number to the beautician they had in common. “She said: ‘Tici, Cesar wanted your phone number. Can I give it to you?’, I said: ‘Can you imagine, I’m on the dance floor, single, right?’. And he didn’t call me. It took about 15 days to call me That’s when I fell in love”, said the presenter.

The two arranged a meeting at a restaurant near Ticiane’s house. “I was uncomfortable going with him because everyone knows him, knows me, I was separated for a year,” she said. They found a connection as they talked about their siblings who were special, but nothing came of it other than a good conversation. “He didn’t even give me a kiss, I was P of the life”, said Ticiane, laughing.

The presenter said that he took her to the airport the next day and left her a snack so she wouldn’t go hungry during the flight. After commitments in Rio de Janeiro, such as participating in Bloco da Preta and rehearsing the Vila Isabel samba school, he also went to pick her up at the airport. “That day we stayed. Finally, but it took a while. It was just the kiss. Everything was very slow. But it was pretty cool”, said Ticiane.

The two have been together for over seven years, and they are the parents of 3-year-old Manuella.