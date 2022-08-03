Check the results of Mega-Sena’s 2506 contest; prize is BRL 2.2 million

posted on 02/08/2022 20:01 / updated on 02/08/2022 20:43



(credit: Reproduction/Lotteries Caixa)

On Tuesday night (8/2), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled six lotteries: the 2506 Mega-Sena contests; 2588 from Lotofácil, 5913 from Quina; the 2399 of the Dupla Seine; the 1816 of Timemania and the 637 of Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

























Mega Sena

The darling of the night, Mega-Sena, which has an estimated prize of R$ 2.2 million, had the following dozens drawn: 21-22-29-34-40-44.

Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 2.3 million, had the following numbers drawn: 11-27-33-70-73.

Double Seine

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 13-20-21-30-35-40 in the first draw; 10-13-23-26-32-46 in the second draw. The expected prize is R$ 1.6 million.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 150 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 03-04-11-14-22-25-31. Lucky month is January.

timemania

Timemania, with an expected prize of R$ 1.7 million, presented the following result: 05-14-18-23-36-66-69. The heart team is the Athleticof Minas Gerais.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 4.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 03-04-05-08-09-10-14-15-17-18-21-22-23-24-25.

Watch the broadcast: