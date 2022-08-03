Chewing with your mouth open is the right way to eat, says study

posted on 08/03/2022 11:49



(credit: Playback/Freepik)

The rules of etiquette when at the table during any meal can be wrong about the right way to eat. For a scientist at the University of Oxford, UK, eating with your mouth closed is the wrong way to eat.

According to Charles Spence, who is head of the University’s Crossmodal Research lab, eating with your mouth open maximizes flavors and guarantees as much pleasure as possible. He explains that the method helps to release a greater amount of volatile organic compounds in food ensuring a better olfactory and gustatory experience.

He agrees that the practice of chewing with an open mouth is frowned upon by society and that parents instruct children from an early age not to do so, however, Spence believes everyone should abandon etiquette and have a better eating experience.





The method of letting air through the mouth while eating and drinking is already used in wine and beer tasting, for example. Furthermore, according to Spence the noises produced by our mouths when we chew with our mouths open is “pleasant”.

“When it comes to sound, we like loud and crunchy foods. French fries and apples are rated as more enjoyable when the crunching sound is amplified,” he explained in an interview with the newspaper. The Telegraph.

“To better hear the crunch of an apple, a potato chip, a carrot stick, a cookie, a crusty bread or a handful of popcorn, we must always abandon our manners and chew with an open mouth,” he pointed out.

Another practice that can guarantee a better experience when eating is to eat meals without cutlery. Spence ensures that feeling food with your hands enhances the dining experience. “Our sense of touch is also vital in our perception of food on the palate,” he added.