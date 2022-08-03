Children who do not sleep can have their cognitive development affected

Recently, research published by the Lancet Child & Adolescent Health magazine brought some interesting results about the cognitive development of children. children who don’t sleep well. According to researchers, those who don’t get at least 9 hours of sleep a day have a very harmful impact on the brain. This can lead to considerable complications for the future of the little ones.

Significant results were found in specific brain regions of children aged 6 to 12 years who sleep less than nine hours a day. In this way, it was possible to notice how much their cognitive development in areas such as memory, intelligence and well-being was inferior in relation to those who sleep up to 9 to 12 hours.

The search

During the studies, data from more than 8200 children ages 9 to 10 who were enrolled in the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development study were examined. In addition, with this information, they examined MRI scan results, medical records, and questions answered by participants and their guardians.

After these analyses, it was found that children who had insufficient sleep (less than nine hours a day) had less gray matter or less volume in certain areas of the brain. In fact, the results persisted for a few years, which suggests that this habit can bring long-term damage.

Furthermore, when these volunteers’ behaviors were evaluated, the research found that participants who got enough sleep did not have their sleep patterns altered as they entered adolescence. The other group, over the years, tended to sleep less and less.

Factors that affect sleep

The researchers also took into account other determinants of sleep quality, such as socioeconomic status, gender, and the period of puberty. So they tried to keep the two groups as close together as possible to help better understand the long-term impact of lack of sleep on preteens.

Still, the researchers emphasize the importance of additional studies to find habits or measures that can improve sleep and reverse neurological damage.