‘China will not sit idly by’, vice minister tells US ambassador | World

China on Tuesday summoned the US ambassador to Beijing, Nicholas Burns, for a meeting with Xie Feng, the country’s vice minister of foreign affairs. The invitation is a response to the arrival of Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, in Taiwan.

During the conversation, Feng expressed “strong protests” at the US lawmaker’s visit to the autonomous island, which China considers part of its territory. “The measure is extremely outrageous and the consequences are extremely serious,” Xie told Chinese state news agency Xinhua. “China will not sit idly by.”

Xie said the United States “will pay the price for its own mistakes” and urged Washington D.C. to resolve the matter immediately, taking practical steps to undo the adverse effects caused by Pelosi’s visit.

“The United States must not go further down the wrong path, increasing tensions and making the situation in the Taiwan Strait and China-US relations irreparable,” said China’s deputy minister.

“Taiwan is China’s Taiwan, and Taiwan will eventually return to the arms of the motherland. The Chinese people are not afraid of ghosts, pressure and evil,” Xie told Burns.