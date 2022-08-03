Cielo (CIEL3): results surprise already optimistic expectations, while investors monitor succession; stocks bounce

If expectations were already positive for Cielo’s (CIEL3) result for the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), the numbers released last night far exceeded what was already projected, including leading to upward revisions to projections. As a result, at 10:08 am (Brasília time), CIEL3 assets rose 8.14%, to R$ 4.78.

On the other hand, investors should monitor the succession to the position of CEO: this morning, the company reported that Gustavo Sousa, in office since May 2021, will leave the presidency. Renata Andrade Daltro dos Santos takes over on an interim basis. “Cielo’s next management cycle will focus on digital transformation, expansion of business lines and continued market share growth with greater profitability,” said the company.

In a conference call with journalists, Filipe Augusto dos Santos Oliveira, CFO of Cielo, said that the leadership transition does not interfere with the company. According to the executive, Cielo will continue what is being done and that the operating model is consolidated. In addition, the company seeks market names. According to Oliveira, the fact that Renata Andrade took over as an interim suggests that the acquirer should not put someone trained in the company in charge.

Cielo’s consolidated recurring net income, of R$383 million, represented an increase of 112% on an annual basis, 45% above market consensus, 26% above Itaú BBA’s projection, 42% above JPMorgan’s and 37% higher than expected by Goldman Sachs.

Net margin rose to 15.1% from 6.7% in 1Q22 and 6.4% in 2Q22, the highest level since 2Q19. In addition, the results also benefited from a lower-than-expected tax rate of 20.5% versus Goldman’s estimates of 29.5%.

“The sharp rise in earnings was driven by higher-than-expected volumes at both Cielo Brasil (up 34% year-on-year) and Cateno (up 23% year-on-year), as well as good cost control,” assess Goldman analysts.

“The good results came from all sides, driven by a recovery in market share with greater profitability”, highlights Itaú BBA. Analysts point out that the shares’ recent upgrade to outperform last month was driven by the upward shift in net income estimates of BRL 1.2 billion and BRL 1.4 billion expected. for 2022 and 2023, which now look conservative, which could lead to a further revision of projections.

JPMorgan points out that the quarter was impacted by one-off gains of R$282 million, referring to: i) the sale of the company Merchant E-Solutions, which had been generating losses for a long time. Thus, without being on a recurring basis, net income was R$635.3 million, an increase of 252% compared to the same period in 2021. Cielo also adjusted its profit for: i) software impairment (-R$ 27 million); and ii) logistical restructuring (-R$ 4 million).

“But regardless of whether we adjust the numbers or not, we still see very solid operational trends,” the analysts say. Specifically, TPV (Total Payment Volume) grew 34% year-on-year and boosted revenues up to around 30% in the same period, excluding subsidiaries.

Prepayment results increased 145% year-on-year, reaching approximately R$230 million, with an impressive 65% of prepaid credit volume in the retail and SMB (small and medium businesses) segment. Cateno, a joint venture between Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) and Cielo to manage payment accounts, continues with robust growth both in terms of TPV and revenue, they point out.

On the cost side, opex shrunk by around 25% on account of the sale of subsidiaries and supported consolidated margins back to 34%, up 840 basis points from the quarterly comparison. “We see positive potential for both our forecasts and the consensus”, evaluated JP analysts, who, in May, raised the recommendation for assets to buy after years of recommendations between neutral and sell.

Genial Investimentos pointed out that, with competition having problems in granting credit and as if it were not enough being pressured with the cost of financing rising exponentially due to the high Selic, Cielo’s competition has decreased, even if temporarily.

At home, points out Genial, the company did the lesson to unlock value, getting rid of assets that did not contribute to the result, such as MerchantE, keeping expenses under control and re-pricing its products, justifying the strong rise in its share (95 % accumulated) in 2022.

“In this environment of transitory peace, Cielo had room to reset prices and gain volume, delivering a good performance (…). The robust profit advance was the result of a good recovery in volumes, repricing (improvement in yield), expansion of revenues from prepayment of receivables, good performance by Cateno and cost control”, evaluate the house’s analysts.

Citi highlighted the company’s strong numbers, which should lead to an upward revision in the company’s forecasts. However, it remains neutral with assets and a target price of R$4, highlighting the still challenging competitive scenario in the medium term for the company.

