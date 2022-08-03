Cielo (CIEL3) will pay R$224.2 million in interest on equity; see dates – Money Times

The board of directors of Cielo (CIEL3) approved the distribution of R$ 224.2 million in interest on equity (JCP)according to the document released this Tuesday (2).

The JCP to be distributed refer to the second quarter of 2022 and are subject to income tax.

JCP will be distributed and paid to shareholders in proportion to their interest in the company’s capital stock, and shares held in treasury will not be entitled to JCP.

The final value per share of JCP is R$0.08321961183.

JCP will be paid on September 23, 2022, based on the shareholding position on August 10, 2022. Shares will be traded “ex-JCP” as of August 11, 2022, inclusive.

