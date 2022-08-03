Cielo reports in 2Q22 the highest net income since 4Q18; company announces JCP

Posted at 6:20 pm

Cielo’s net income (CIEL3) reached R$635.3 in 2Q22, up 252.2% over 2Q21 and 244.1% over 1Q22.

The balance sheet was released on Tuesday night, 2.

On a recurring basis, profit reached R$383 million, up 112.5% ​​over 2Q21 and 107.7% over 1Q22.

There was an expansion of the result in all business units.

According to Cielo, in other subsidiaries, the result benefited from the positive impacts related to the sale of the subsidiary MerchantE. At both Cielo and Cateno, results were driven by solid improvement in operating fundamentals, with growth in revenues and expenses under control.

Cielo + Cateno’s EBITDA reached R$ 869.4 million in 2Q22, registering an expansion of 54.2% over 2Q21. On a consolidated basis, EBITDA reached R$1,183.2 million, boosted, in addition to the operational performance of Cielo and Cateno, by the impacts related to the sale of MerchantE.

Isolated extraordinary effects, Recurring EBITDA reached R$ 914.7 million, registering an increase of 57.5% over 2Q21 and 28.6% over 1Q22, with an EBITDA margin of 36.0% in 2Q22, against 20.7% in 2Q21 and 25.8% in 1Q22

The quarter was marked by strong operating performance in acquiring and at Cateno.

Cateno’s net income reached R$ 244.7 million in 2Q22, registering the highest result in the historical series, with growth of 78.5% over 2Q21, driven by the expansion of net revenues, as well as by the control of expenses.

interest on capital

Cielo’s board of directors (CIEL3) approved the payment of interest on equity (JCP), in the total amount of R$ 224,209,361.79. The information was released this Tuesday, 2, after the market closed.

The final value per share of JCP is R$ 0.08321961183. These JCP, net of income tax, will be paid to shareholders on September 23, 2022, based on the shareholding position on August 10, 2022. The shares are ex-provento on August 11.

See more details of the result in the table below:

