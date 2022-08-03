Clarão in SP: what caused the phenomenon filmed in the skies this Wednesday, according to experts | Sao Paulo

The flash that appeared at dawn on Wednesday (3) in the skies of São Paulo and intrigued residents was caused by a meteor, popularly known as a shooting star, according to four experts interviewed by the g1 and for TV Globo . The phenomenon was recorded by video cameras in several cities in São Paulo, and even in another state, such as Minas Gerais. (see videos in this report) . On social media, many people speculated what could have caused the glow in the sky.

The recordings show the moment a luminous object enters the atmosphere and then explodes, according to the astronomer. Thiago Signorini Goncalvesteacher of Federal University of Rio de Janeiroand with the geographer Sergio Mazzipresident of the Brazilian Meteor Monitoring Network (Bramon) and José Williams Vilas Boas, from the astrophysics division of the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe) and Roberto Costaprofessor at the Institute of Astronomy, Geophysics and Atmospheric Sciences (IAG) from the University of São Paulo (USP). The records took place shortly after 5 am.

The flash was recorded in the capitaland in at least eight cities in the interior of the state: Aguaí, Hortolândia, Rio Claro, Amparo, Pedreira, Campinas, Sorocaba and São João da Boa Vista.

According to an astronomer interviewed by TV Globo who analyzed the images and reports, the most likely reason is that the flash was caused by the passage of a ‘bright meteor’ in the sky of São Paulo.

“I’ve actually seen the videos and everything indicates that it’s really a bolide [meteoro brilhante], is an asteroid, a fragment of an asteroid that has entered the atmosphere. And this flash, it is produced at the moment that this piece is fragmented into small pieces. Maybe there’s nothing left to discover on the ground. But it is an event, relatively, between the common and rare,” said the astronomer. Thiago Signorini Goncalvesprofessor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.

“In the coming hours and days we will have more information about what this event really was that produced ´[o clarão]”, he added.

In astronomy, a bolide is the name given to a bright meteor. According to the astronomer, the risk of the object hitting someone is small.

“There is always a certain risk, but in general, if there are some objects that pose a real risk, we follow the relatively large objects that could cause some damage, that could damage buildings, that could have some kind of real risk”, said the astronomer. “That [objeto que causou o clarão nesta quarta] most likely there would be no risk. It must be some minor, very small, that produces a spectacle, as you can see in these videos that are showing, but it does not represent any kind of real danger.”

Camera at home recorded a moment of flash in Aguaí, in the interior of São Paulo after an object passed through the sky. According to astronomer, there is a possibility that the glow was caused by a meteor

According to José Willians Vilas Boas, from Inpe’s astrophysics division, what you see in the images is a meteor at a distance smaller than the usual distance from Earth. He explained that in the space between the planets there are rocks that move and most of them are left over from the formation process of the solar system and originating from other planets. At times these rocks fall to Earth. The difference between them and the one we saw in the images is that this one came closer to the planet.

“They fall into the atmosphere and when they get 100 kilometers away, because of the Earth’s atmosphere, they rub together. This coupled with the speed makes them burn. In general, they are destroyed 80 kilometers away from the Earth’s surface. What we saw was the case of a larger rock, which took longer to break down and therefore arrived at a shorter distance from Earth. As she approached, the friction increased and burst into flames. This explosion is the flash we see in the images”, said José.

The Brazilian Meteor Monitoring Network (Bramom), which has Sérgio Mazzi as president, also recorded the glow in the sky in the capital. “Preliminary analyzes indicate a meteor of origin in the radiant 00691 ZCE zeta Cetids”, said Sérgio, who explained that the apparently complex codes of the radiant signify the trajectory that the object took.

According to Bramom, what entered Earth’s orbit was an asteroid just over 1 meter in diameter. It then hit the atmosphere at a speed of over 58,000 km/h and exploded when it was 86 kilometers high.

“It entered the atmosphere and caused a shock wave that can fragment the object. The flash seen in the videos comes from this fragmentation”, said Sérgio. “Now we are trying to locate where the pieces of it, which are called meteorites, may have fallen. The hypothesis is that they may have hit the ground in the region of Campinas, on the border between the state of São Paulo and Minas Gerais”.

According to Professor Roberto Costa, from the Institute of Astronomy, Geophysics and Atmospheric Sciences (IAG) at the University of São Paulo (USP), the object that caused the flash in the skies of São Paulo “is a meteor a little larger than average. ”

“Most of them [dos objetos] burns there in the atmosphere and nothing reaches the ground. Eventually the larger ones arrive remaining on the ground. This remnant that reaches the ground is called a meteorite,” Roberto said.

“It was 5:09 am and I was working on the computer and then making coffee in the kitchen, when there was a flash of light and the windows of the house made noise,” the retiree told the report. Reginaldo Mendes Monteiro59 years old, resident of Aguaí, in the interior of the state.

The video above in this article is from his house that shows a flash over the car (look above). “I have 17 chickens that were agitated by this flash. I thought it was a gas cylinder explosion. But then we saw a camera from where I live and we could see a white ball on the window of the vehicle and it made a flash and a noise”.

‘I was shocked’, says resident of the capital

Internet user says he saw a flash in downtown São Paulo

Netizen Jaque Braz spoke on Twitter with reporter Eliezer dos Santos, from TV Globo, and also said he saw the flash in downtown São Paulo.

The Brazilian Meteor Monitoring Network (Bramom) also recorded the glow in the sky in the capital (see video above).

In Rio Claro, also in the interior of São Paulo, the resident Nadia Matana reported that his home camera recorded the flash in the sky. She sent the image to the report (look above). “My camera also took the image of the meteor,” the woman said.

‘I got lucky’, says resident of Sorocaba

A resident of Sorocaba got a fright when he looked at the security camera footage of his house and came across a flash in the sky at dawn this Wednesday (look above).

Juliano de Proença Soares told the g1 who usually always checks the camera before leaving the house to take his wife to work. “As it has a motion sensor, I received a warning around 5:15 am and when I went back to recording I saw the flash. I was lucky”, she said.

Mauro Centurion’s cameras, from the Centauri Project, also recorded the flash in Sorocaba (see below).