Clarion in the sky impresses residents of the Campinas region; expert points out bright meteor passing | Campinas and Region

The astronomer of the Metropolis Municipal Observatory stated that everything indicates that the phenomenon is a bright meteor called a “bolide”. In the region, the flash was seen in Campinas (SP), Amparo (SP), Pedreira (SP) and Hortolândia (SP). Understand below.
The flash appeared in the sky around 5:10 am. In Amparo , a security camera shows the passage of a luminous object, which falls and causes a kind of explosion. Then he disappears.
A flash in the sky impressed residents of Amparo this Wednesday — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV
In a video sent by Caio Rigamont, from Hortolândia (SP), it is possible to see the moment when an object approaches and causes the flash. He said the images were taken from a camera inside the car.
Astronomer Júlio Lobo, from the Jean Nicolini Municipal Observatory, in Campinas, stated that the greater probability is that the flash is a “bolide”, the name given to a bright meteor that shines with great speed when it rubs against the atmosphere.
“These videos that are circulating are of a large meteor that we call a bolide. Nowadays we have a great facility of cameras installed in homes and other places and that is why the records are being made more frequently. So, this is a big meteor, and it was very bright. Now, we’re going to do an analysis to try to see which region of the sky it came from,” said the astronomer.
Clarão intrigued a resident of Hortolândia this Wednesday – Photo: Reproduction/EPTV
