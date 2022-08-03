Climate change: possibility of human extinction needs to be studied, defend researchers

heat

Credit, Yui Mok

The potential catastrophic outcomes of climate change — including even the possibility of humans becoming extinct — are not being taken seriously enough by scientists, a new study says.

The authors say the consequences of more extreme global warming are “dangerously underexplored”.

The study’s scientists argue that the world needs to start preparing for the possibility of what they call the “end result” of global warming. They also appeal to UN scientists to investigate the risk of catastrophic changes in the environment.

According to this new study, the biggest attempts to address how climate change would lead to global catastrophe have been made by popular science books such as the uninhabitable landby David Wallace-Wells, and not by conventional scientific research.

