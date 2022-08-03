Comgás will provide free gas bills for up to one year

In celebration of the company’s 150th anniversary, Comgás will hold a promotion to give some customers free gas bills during the month of August.

The action has one-month instant prizes and also a one-year free account, with a limit of R$200 in consumption.

“It’s the first time that we have a promotion like this, and we will certainly generate positive impacts on the daily lives of the winners. Thinking about the challenges of the current economic scenario and as a way of valuing our residential and commercial customers, we thought of this format where consumers have the opportunity to earn up to 12 months of paid account”, stated Comgás’ Technology and Clients Director, Cristiano Donisete.

How to participate

To participate, simply enter the Comgás promotion website. You must update your registration to be eligible for an instant prize month.

After the registration update, the user will be able to spin a virtual prize roulette. If you activate the invoice to receive it by email, there will be three chances to rotate. If the user chooses the automatic debit option to pay the bills, there will be five chances. There are nine chances at most to spin the roulette.

The prize of a year of free account is through a lucky number. Updating or confirming the registration entitles you to a number. Invoice activation by email, three numbers and automatic debit entitles you to five more lucky numbers.

If the user already has the option of invoice by email or automatic debit, the lucky numbers will be counted in the same way, giving the possibility to compete as well.

The result will be announced on September 6 at 4 pm.