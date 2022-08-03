CONMEBOL releases VAR audio about Flamengo’s controversial goal against Corinthians

Conmebol released the VAR audio of the controversial bid of Flamengo’s first goal in the victory over Corinthians last Tuesday, in the first game of the Libertadores quarterfinals. In the 36th minute of the opening period, Cantillo tried to play, the ball deflected in Arrascaeta, hit João Gomes’ arm and returned to the Uruguayan, who scored a beautiful goal.

On the field, referee Patrício Loustau scored the goal, while Germán Delfino, responsible for VAR, confirmed the red-black goal. In the audio, it is possible to hear the team stating that João Gomes’ arm was in a natural position and that there was no “imminence” of a goal, as Arrascaeta was responsible for swinging the nets.

UNDERSTAND THE RULE



With the determination that has been valid in world football since June 2021, if the accidental touch of an athlete’s hand generates an assist for another striker who will score the goal, the bid will be legal.

Prior to this change, the rule stated that an involuntary handball on offense should be flagged as a foul if it leads directly to a goal or a “manifest occasion for a goal”.

Current International Board guidelines state that handball will be considered an offense in the following situations:

– If the player deliberately touches the ball with his hand or arm, moving his hand or arm towards the ball;

– Touching the ball with the hand or arm when the hand or arm is in an unnatural position, thereby expanding the body’s space. By having the hand or arm in such a position, the player runs the risk of the hand or arm being hit by the ball and being penalized;

– To score a goal on the opposing team, immediately after the ball touches your hand or arm, even if accidentally.