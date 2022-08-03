CONMEBOL releases VAR audios in Corinthians vs Flamengo

In the early hours of this Wednesday, Conmebol released the VAR audios of the match between Corinthians and Flamengo for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Liberatorswhich ended in a 2-0 victory for the Cariocas.

In the duel, the first goal of the match, scored by Arrascaeta, generated controversy, since before the Uruguayan’s kick, the ball hit João Gomes’ arm.

However, Argentine referee Patrício Loustau, who was close to the play, understood it as a natural movement of the steering wheel and let it go. The bid was reviewed by fellow Argentine Germán Delfino in the VAR booth, who agreed with the field decision.

“It is in a natural position and comes from a partner. I didn’t see a markable hand,” says Loustau.

“Yes, for me the hand is in a natural position. It makes a natural movement of the body. It is a natural position, the body is in a natural movement. And it’s not imminent, because whoever scores the goal is another player”, added Delfino.

The man reached 28 goals in Libertadores. He is one goal away from Luizão, the best Brazilian scorer in the competition. GABIGOL! #VamosFlamengo 📸 @mcortesdasilva8 / CRF pic.twitter.com/DMm8HRY5Vs — Flamengo (@Flamengo) August 3, 2022

The decision is in line with the update that took place in March last year by the International Board, the body that determines the rules of football.

“A player will be punished for unnaturally widening body space only when their arm/hand position is not a consequence of that player’s body movement for that play,” the entity said in a statement.

Leave your comment