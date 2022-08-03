Copasa (CMSG3) has a drop of 23.9% in the second quarter

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Copasa (CMSG3) has a drop of 23.9% in the second quarter 1 Views

The Minas Gerais sanitation company Copasa (CSMG3) released results this Tuesday (2) with net income of R$ 180.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), a decrease of 23.9% in comparison with the same stage of the year. last year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) amounted to R$492.2 million in 2Q22, practically stable compared to the same period in 2021.

The Refinitiv consensus with market analysts projected a profit of R$126 million, Ebitda of R$474 million and revenue of R$1.34 billion.

Read too:

The adjusted Ebitda margin (Ebitda over net revenue) reached 35.6% between April and June, down 1.1 pp compared to the margin recorded in 2Q21.

Net revenue totaled BRL 1.337 billion in the second quarter of this year, a growth of 2.6% compared to the same period in 2021.

The net financial result was negative by R$80 million in the second quarter of 2022, reversing financial gains of R$3.1 million in the same stage of 2021.

Gross profit reached the figure of R$ 579.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 3.5% compared to the same period in 2021.

Costs of sales and services rendered, selling and administrative expenses totaled R$1.00 billion in 2Q22, against R$956.7 million in 2Q21, which represents an increase of 4.8%.

Default, measured by the ratio between the balance of accounts receivable overdue between 90 and 359 days and the total amount invoiced in the last 12 months, reached 3.50% in June 2022 (3.67% in June 2021).

On June 30, 2022, the company’s net debt was BRL 3.03 billion, an increase of 13.9% compared to the same period in 2021.

The financial leverage indicator, measured by net debt/adjusted EBITDA, was 2.0 times in June/22, up 0.7 times over the same period in 2021.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Datafolha: whey and meat leftovers are in the purchases of 20% of Brazilians – 02/08/2022 – Mercado

A Datafolha survey shows that nearly seven out of ten Brazilians are looking for cheaper …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved