Copasa (CMSG3) has a drop of 23.9% in the second quarter

The Minas Gerais sanitation company Copasa (CSMG3) released results this Tuesday (2) with net income of R$ 180.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), a decrease of 23.9% in comparison with the same stage of the year. last year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) amounted to R$492.2 million in 2Q22, practically stable compared to the same period in 2021.

The Refinitiv consensus with market analysts projected a profit of R$126 million, Ebitda of R$474 million and revenue of R$1.34 billion.

The adjusted Ebitda margin (Ebitda over net revenue) reached 35.6% between April and June, down 1.1 pp compared to the margin recorded in 2Q21.

Net revenue totaled BRL 1.337 billion in the second quarter of this year, a growth of 2.6% compared to the same period in 2021.

The net financial result was negative by R$80 million in the second quarter of 2022, reversing financial gains of R$3.1 million in the same stage of 2021.

Gross profit reached the figure of R$ 579.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 3.5% compared to the same period in 2021.

Costs of sales and services rendered, selling and administrative expenses totaled R$1.00 billion in 2Q22, against R$956.7 million in 2Q21, which represents an increase of 4.8%.

Default, measured by the ratio between the balance of accounts receivable overdue between 90 and 359 days and the total amount invoiced in the last 12 months, reached 3.50% in June 2022 (3.67% in June 2021).

On June 30, 2022, the company’s net debt was BRL 3.03 billion, an increase of 13.9% compared to the same period in 2021.

The financial leverage indicator, measured by net debt/adjusted EBITDA, was 2.0 times in June/22, up 0.7 times over the same period in 2021.

