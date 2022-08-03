Copom meets this Wednesday; financial market predicts a new high in the Selic, to 13.75% | Economy

The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank meets this Wednesday (3) to define the new basic interest rate for the economy, the Selic rate.

The expectation among financial market analysts is that the Selic rate will rise from the current 13.25% per year to 13.75% per year.

Understand: what is the Selic rate and how does it affect your pocket

See too: the consequences of the rise in the Selic

If confirmed, this will be the 12th consecutive increase in the interest rate, which will reach the highest level since November 2016, when it was at 14% per year. The decision will be announced after 6 pm.

Bank analysts estimate that, after this increase, the Selic rate will remain at this level until May 2023, when it will begin to fall. The forecast is that the Selic rate will end next year at 10.5% per year.

The evolution of the Selic rate Since 2017, in % per year Source: Central Bank

To define the level of interest, the Central Bank uses the inflation targeting system.

When inflation is highBC raises the Selic. When estimates for inflation are in line with goalsthe Central Bank reduces the Selic.

In 2022, the central inflation target is 3.5% and will be officially met if the index fluctuates from 2% to 5%. The financial market and the BC, however, already forecast inflation of 7.15% this year. If confirmed, it will be the second year in a row that the inflation target has been exceeded.

At this moment, the BC is already adjusting the Selic rate to try to reach the inflation target for next year, since the decisions on interest rates take from six to 18 months to have a full impact on the economy.

For 2023, the inflation target was set at 3.25%, and it will be considered formally met if it fluctuates between 1.75% and 4.75%. Last week, however, the market estimated that the target will be exceeded again next year, with inflation reaching 5.33%.

The market’s inflation forecast for next year began to rise more strongly after Congress approved cuts in taxes levied on essential items, such as fuel and electricity, until the end of this year. With the return of taxes in 2023, these measures put pressure on prices next year.

See JG: Understand the impacts of the new interest rate hike in the US for the economy

The new interest rate increase that must be adopted by the Central Bank takes place in a scenario of deceleration of inflation in the country – after the reduction of taxes on fuels. In July, the preview of inflation was 0.13%, the smallest change in the indicator since June 2020.

However, it also comes at a time of rising interest rates around the world, precisely to contain inflationary pressures arising from the impacts of Covid-19 on production and the war in Ukraine on fuel. This could generate a rise in the dollar in Brazil, with reflections on inflation, and a slowdown in global activity.

“The risks of global recession have increased, which contributes to reducing inflationary pressures. However, services inflation remains at high levels – without any sign of accommodation – and the labor market has been showing itself to be very heated”, evaluated XP. , in a statement signed by economists Caio Megale and Tatiana Nogueira.

Mauricio Oreng, from Santander, noted that there has been a deterioration in inflation expectations in recent months with the approval of fiscal stimulus measures by the Legislature with the proximity of the elections, dubbed PEC Kamikaze. And assesses that, in a “context of greater uncertainty than usual”, the BC may not commit to the end of the interest cycle now in August.

Consequences of rising interest rates

According to experts, the increase in the basic interest rate of the economy has several effects on the economy, including: