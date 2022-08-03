Corinthians 0 x 2 Flamengo for the quarterfinals of Libertadores

With a consistent performance and individual brilliance of its pieces, Flamengo ignored the pressure at Neo Química Arena (SP), dominated Corinthians and won 2-0, with goals from Arrascaeta – which resulted in white-and-white complaints – and Gabigol, guaranteeing an important advantage for the return game of the quarterfinals of Libertadores, which will take place on the 9th, at Maracanã (RJ).

With the result, Rubro-Negro can lose by up to a goal difference that will get a spot in the semifinals of the competition, where the opponent will leave between the Argentines Vélez Sarsfield and Talleres.

Corinthians have a complicated mission: they need to win by two goals difference to take the game to penalties or by a bigger advantage to advance in normal time. The alvinegra expectation is that its main players will be available until next Tuesday (9), when the duel takes place at Maracanã. Today, Willian and Renato Augusto were absent due to injury.

Now both teams turn the key to the Brazilian Championship and play on Saturday (6). Corinthians faces Avaí, in Ressacada (SC), and Flamengo visits São Paulo, in Morumbi (SP).

Gabigol disenchants

Image: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP

After six games of fasting and 576 minutes, Gabigol was disenchanted and showed his power of decision in decisive games. With a great goal in the second half, he ended his second series without scoring the longest in his time at Flamengo.

Last week, after the 0-0 draw with Athletico-PR for the Copa do Brasil, coach Dorival Júnior had shown confidence in the striker and said that he would disenchant “at the right time”.

Corinthians loses great unbeaten record at home

Corinthians lost its unbeaten record at the Neo Química Arena, which had already lasted 21 matches, with 16 victories and five draws. The last defeat had been in February, against Santos, still for the Paulista Championship.

The best of Corinthians: Róger Guedes does not hide

The shirt 9 only came in at halftime, but was the best of Corinthians in the second half. Not that it created much danger, but at least it tried, showed up, asked for play. There were shots in which he left with the ball dominated without having anyone to match. Honorable mention to Lucas Piton, who made good tackles and a safe start.

The best of Flamengo: Arrascaeta parades usual category

Image: EDUARDO CARMIM / AGENCY THE DAY / AGENCY THE DAY / STATE CONTENT

A thinking head of Flamengo’s midfield, Arrascaeta paraded his usual category at the Neo Química Arena. In addition to having scored a great goal in the first half, the Uruguayan created plays, served his teammates and maintained his good form with the red-black shirt.

The worst of Corinthians: Balbuena has a terrible night

Corinthians’ defense even did well while it was protected, but suffered when it needed to keep up with Flamengo at speed. Balbuena had a rare night of insecurity, missed too many passes and stumbled in front of Gabigol in the second red-black goal. He just wasn’t to blame for one more because Cassio saved his ass.

The worst of Flamengo: Thiago Maia loses dangerous balls

It wasn’t a bad performance, but midfielder Thiago Maia was in a slightly lower tone than his Flamengo teammates. He lost some dangerous balls at the entrance of the area that created danger to Santos’ goal.

Corinthians performance: Mistakes cost dearly

Image: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP

The team started better and had chances to get ahead, but it was controlled as Flamengo understood the game. He gave more space than he should, conceded two goals in silly mistakes, and from then on he was dominated, involved by the opponent’s exchange of passes and could even have taken more.

Flamengo’s performance: consistency and intelligence

Flamengo had a surgical performance at Neo Química Arena. He knew how to withstand the initial pressure of the game and, little by little, gained superiority with his individual qualities.

The certain balance that happened when the match was still 0-0 broke after Rubro-Negro opened the scoring with Arrascaeta’s great goal. From there, Dorival Júnior’s team took charge of the actions and saw their opponent “feel the blow”.

The 2-0 right at the beginning of the second half didn’t even give Corinthians time to react, and then Flamengo started to manage the advantage without suffering major scares.

Maycon gets injured early on

An important part of the Corinthians squad, Maycon was injured early in the game after a match with Thiago Maia. He was substituted in the 18th minute of the first half by Fausto Vera.

Maycon missed 12 games through muscle injury, including the two against Boca Juniors in the previous round. He came back on the 20th, played four in a row and today he was in his fifth.

Corinthians press early

With the support of their fans, Corinthians started the match by pressing. Just three minutes into the first half, Léo Pereira and Thiago Maia exchanged bad passes, the Corinthians stole the ball, Yuri Alberto played for Gustavo Mosquito and he kicked hard, for a good defense by Santos, who put it to a corner. In the charge, Maycon received from outside the area and kicked, but outside.

Pedro misses big chance, but assistant sees offside

The striker Pedro had a great opportunity to receive and face the goalkeeper Cássio already inside the penalty area. The player, however, was slow to complete and kicked over the archer. The assistant, however, signaled a controversial impediment.

Arrascaeta scores a goal, and Corinthians ask for infraction

Flamengo’s goal came in the 36th minute of the first half, when the Corinthians defense came out badly, lost possession and, after hitting and hitting, the ball was left for Arrascaeta who, with his usual category, kicked right into Cássio’s angle. A great goal!

Corinthians players complained a lot about the fact that the ball hit João Gomes’ right arm during the play, but the VAR booth understood that there was no infraction because the arm was close to the body. Argentine referee Patrício Loustau even awaited a review, but confirmed the Flamengo goal.

Referee commentator sees no infringement

Referee commentator on the SBT broadcast, Nadine Bastos understood that there was no infraction by João Gomes in Arrascaeta’s goal play. The opinion was corroborated by other former referees heard by UOL Esporte. Check out what Nadine said:

“Actually, it hit João Gomes in the arm, but it’s an unintentional hand. It doesn’t dominate or expand the body space, it’s an accidental hand. As it wasn’t him who scored, but Arrascaeta, the goal is validated. So, the goal is legal” – Nadine Basttos #LibertadoresNoSBT pic.twitter.com/BtV1m2SAQe — SBT Sports (@sbt_sports) August 3, 2022

Gabigol is disenchanted with ‘high’ and after Balbuena fails

Flamengo extended it just five minutes into the second half, when Rodinei passed Fausto, Balbuena pierced the “boat” and the ball reached Gabigol, who with a beautiful “chapada”, expanded to 2 to 0 and ended his fast that had lasted six games without scoring.

William vetoed hours earlier

One of Corinthians’ main players, Willian was vetoed hours before the ball rolled against Flamengo at Neo Química Arena (SP). The number 10 has not recovered from tendinitis in the posterior muscle of the right thigh.

Exchangers charge up to BRL 700

Exchangers act and sell tickets for Corinthians x Flamengo da Libertadores Image: Arthur Sandes

With tickets sold out in the official sale, Corinthians x Flamengo had tickets sold for up to R$ 700 in the hands of scalpers at Neo Química Arena (SP).

UOL Esporte spoke with four vendors, hours before the ball rolled in the stadium. Prices varied, but generally started at R$500. The highest price offered to the report was R$700, for a ticket in the lower east sector. In the official sale, this sector would cost between R$240 and R$280.

Stoned van, bottles and discussion

The spirits were high before the ball rolled at Neo Química Arena for Corinthians x Flamengo. With more than two and a half hours to go before the kickoff, the fans of the rubro-negro who were outside the stadium were the protagonists of a start of confusion with Timão’s employees.

Two vehicles with alvinegro fans passed in front of the flamenguistas and provoked the rivals, who retaliated by throwing bottles at the cars. After the act, employees of the São Paulo club entered into an argument with the red-blacks. The situation was controlled without physical aggression.

already the ESPN released images of a van carrying Flamengo fans that was stoned. According to these fans, the stones would have been thrown by Corinthians fans. Nobody was hurt.

Tense vibe! A van with Flamengo fans was stoned outside the Neo Química Arena, before the game against Corinthians. pic.twitter.com/C420P8IuMJ — SportsCenter Brasil (@SportsCenterBR) August 2, 2022

Cassio’s lookalike

During the match, the Conmebol broadcast caught a lookalike of goalkeeper Cássio in the stands of Neo Química Arena. So, looks like it or not?

One-off sponsorship

Corinthians has agreed a specific sponsorship with Amazon for today’s match. The “Prime Video” logo was displayed on the upper back of the shirt. The values ​​were not disclosed.

DATASHEET

CORINTHIANS 0 x 2 FLAMENGO

Competition: Copa Libertadores, quarter-final first leg

Date and time: August 2, 2022 (Tuesday), at 9:30 pm (Brasília time) Venue: Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo (SP)

Referee: Patricio Loustau (ARG)

Auxiliaries: Juan Belatti (ARG) and Facundo Rodriguez (ARG)

VAR: German Delfino (ARG)

Yellow cards: Thiago Maia, Rodinei (FLA); Cantillo (Corinthians)

red cards: None

goals: Arrascaeta (36′ of 1Q, Flamengo), Gabi (05′ of 2Q, Flamengo)

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Fagner, Balbuena, Bruno Méndez and Lucas Piton; Cantillo (Giuliano), Du Queiroz (Roni) and Maycon (Fausto); Adson (Róger Guedes), Gustavo Mosquito (Giovane) and Yuri Alberto. Technician: Victor Pereira.

FLAMENGO: Saints; Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; João Gomes (Vidal), Thiago Maia, Arrascaeta (Victor Hugo) and Everton Ribeiro; Pedro (Everton Cebolinha) and Gabi (Lazaro). Technician: Dorival Junior.