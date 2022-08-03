Corinthians and Flamengo record the highest income in the history of Neo Qumica Arena; see ranking

The duel between Corinthians and Flamengo on Tuesday night, for the quarterfinals of Libertadores, recorded the highest income in the history of Neo Química Arena. To date, the stadium has hosted 278 club games since the stadium opened in May 2014.
The club released the gross revenue of R$5,386,291.50. The amount is higher than the then highest grossing, recorded in the 2018 Copa do Brasil final, which was R$ 5,108,151.00. And, as it couldn’t be different, higher than the then second largest, against São Paulo, in the 2019 Paulistão final, which was R$ 5,014,884.00. These were the only incomes above five million reais – check out the ranking below.
The historic income of Neo Química Arena this Tuesday is the sum of three factors:
- the paying public of BRL 5,386,291.50;
- the increase in ticket prices applied by the club in eight of the ten sectors of the Corinthians stadium;
- in addition to the decision to place four thousand Flamengo fans in the visiting sector.
Admission for the four thousand visitors cost R$ 140, while the approximately two thousand Corinthians who were in the same South Sector of the Neo Química Arena paid R$ 38. If there were fewer visitors, the presence of those who would pay 38 reais would be greater, consequently .
The highest rents in the history of Neo Química Arena
08/02/2022 – Corinthians x Flamengo – Libertadores – Income: R$ BRL 5,386,291.50 – Audience: 45,349
10/17/2018 – Corinthians 1 x 2 Cruzeiro – Copa do Brasil – Income: BRL 5,108,151.00 – Audience: 45,978
04/21/2019 – Corinthians 2 x 1 São Paulo – Paulista – Income: BRL 5,014,884.00 – Audience: 46,481
04/26/2022 – Corinthians 2 x 0 Boca Juniors – Libertadores – Income: BRL 4,611,628.25 – Audience: 44,313
06/28/2022 – Corinthians 0 x 0 Boca Juniors – Libertadores – Income: BRL 4,276,661.57 – Audience: 44,753
05/22/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 1 São Paulo – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 3,688,132.50 – Audience: 44,672
07/10/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Flamengo – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 3,670,673.50 – Audience: 43,708
09/26/2018 – Corinthians 2 x 1 Flamengo – Copa do Brasil – Income: BRL 3,663,322.30 – Audience: 44,249
02/18/2015 – Corinthians 2 x 0 São Paulo – Libertadores – Income: BRL 3,528,236.00 – Audience: 38,487
05/26/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 1 Always Ready – Libertadores – Income: R$3,333,283.37 – Audience: 39,816
04/16/2015 – Corinthians 0 x 0 San Lorenzo – Libertadores – Income: R$3,329,516.00 – Audience: 40,744
05/13/2015 – Corinthians 0 x 1 Guaraní-PY – Libertadores – Income: BRL 3,327,731.00 – Audience: 39,806
04/01/2015 – Corinthians 4 x 0 Danubio – Libertadores – Income: BRL 3,283,955.00 – Audience: 38,471
04/19/2015 – Corinthians 2 x 2 Palmeiras – Paulista – Income: BRL 3,194,302.00 – Audience: 38,457
03/31/2018 – Corinthians 0 x 1 Palmeiras – Paulista – Income: BRL 3,182,923.00 – Audience: 43,535
04/13/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Deportivo Cali – Libertadores – Income: BRL 3,069,768.25 – Audience: 37,708
05/18/2014 – Corinthians 0 x 1 Figueirense – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 3,029,801.00 – Audience: 36,123
