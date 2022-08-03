Corinthians and Flamengo record the highest income in the history of Neo Qumica Arena; see ranking

The duel between Corinthians and Flamengo on Tuesday night, for the quarterfinals of Libertadores, recorded the highest income in the history of Neo Química Arena. To date, the stadium has hosted 278 club games since the stadium opened in May 2014.

The club released the gross revenue of R$5,386,291.50. The amount is higher than the then highest grossing, recorded in the 2018 Copa do Brasil final, which was R$ 5,108,151.00. And, as it couldn’t be different, higher than the then second largest, against São Paulo, in the 2019 Paulistão final, which was R$ 5,014,884.00. These were the only incomes above five million reais – check out the ranking below.

The historic income of Neo Química Arena this Tuesday is the sum of three factors:

the paying public of BRL 5,386,291.50 ;

the increase in ticket prices applied by the club in eight of the ten sectors of the Corinthians stadium;

in addition to the decision to place four thousand Flamengo fans in the visiting sector.

Admission for the four thousand visitors cost R$ 140, while the approximately two thousand Corinthians who were in the same South Sector of the Neo Química Arena paid R$ 38. If there were fewer visitors, the presence of those who would pay 38 reais would be greater, consequently .

The highest rents in the history of Neo Química Arena

08/02/2022 – Corinthians x Flamengo – Libertadores – Income: R$ BRL 5,386,291.50 – Audience: 45,349

10/17/2018 – Corinthians 1 x 2 Cruzeiro – Copa do Brasil – Income: BRL 5,108,151.00 – Audience: 45,978

04/21/2019 – Corinthians 2 x 1 São Paulo – Paulista – Income: BRL 5,014,884.00 – Audience: 46,481

04/26/2022 – Corinthians 2 x 0 Boca Juniors – Libertadores – Income: BRL 4,611,628.25 – Audience: 44,313

06/28/2022 – Corinthians 0 x 0 Boca Juniors – Libertadores – Income: BRL 4,276,661.57 – Audience: 44,753

05/22/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 1 São Paulo – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 3,688,132.50 – Audience: 44,672

07/10/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Flamengo – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 3,670,673.50 – Audience: 43,708

09/26/2018 – Corinthians 2 x 1 Flamengo – Copa do Brasil – Income: BRL 3,663,322.30 – Audience: 44,249

02/18/2015 – Corinthians 2 x 0 São Paulo – Libertadores – Income: BRL 3,528,236.00 – Audience: 38,487

05/26/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 1 Always Ready – Libertadores – Income: R$3,333,283.37 – Audience: 39,816

04/16/2015 – Corinthians 0 x 0 San Lorenzo – Libertadores – Income: R$3,329,516.00 – Audience: 40,744

05/13/2015 – Corinthians 0 x 1 Guaraní-PY – Libertadores – Income: BRL 3,327,731.00 – Audience: 39,806

04/01/2015 – Corinthians 4 x 0 Danubio – Libertadores – Income: BRL 3,283,955.00 – Audience: 38,471

04/19/2015 – Corinthians 2 x 2 Palmeiras – Paulista – Income: BRL 3,194,302.00 – Audience: 38,457

03/31/2018 – Corinthians 0 x 1 Palmeiras – Paulista – Income: BRL 3,182,923.00 – Audience: 43,535

04/13/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Deportivo Cali – Libertadores – Income: BRL 3,069,768.25 – Audience: 37,708

05/18/2014 – Corinthians 0 x 1 Figueirense – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 3,029,801.00 – Audience: 36,123

See more at: Neo Qumica Arena, Corinthians fans, Corinthians directors and marketing actions.