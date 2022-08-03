Corinthians ‘erases’ after Flamengo’s first goal at Neo Qumica Arena and defeated in Libertadores

Corinthians had a bad night at Neo Química Arena this Tuesday. The alvinegra team received Flamengo in the first game of the Libertadores quarterfinals and ended up defeated by 2 to 0.

The confrontation was even balanced in the first minutes and Timão even tried to score, but after having its net balanced, the alvinegra team “felt” the game and saw its performance decline. In the second half, Corinthians sought the reaction, but ended up suffering the second goal and did not have the strength to seek the result.

Alvinegra schedule: Corinthians returns to the field next Saturday, at 7pm. The Corinthians team goes to Ressacada in a duel valid for the Brasileirão.

Escalation

Corinthians had Willian’s absence for tonight’s match. So the team went to the field with Cássio, Fagner, Bruno Méndez, Balbuena and Lucas Piton; Cantillo, Du Queiroz and Maycon; Gustavo Mosquito, Adson and Yuri Alberto.

My Helm

Flamengo, in turn, started the duel with Santos, Rodinei, Léo Pereira, David Luiz, Filipe Luis, João Gomes, Thiago Maia, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Gabigol and Pedro.

The first 90 minutes!

First time

The first Cointhian arrival took less than five minutes and ended up in defense of Santos. Timão pressured the opposing exit, Maycon stole and activated Yuri Alberto, who played with Mosquito. From the left, the attacker invaded the area and hit low. The ball went out in a corner.

The charge was in a rehearsed play and Maycon received it at the entrance of the area to hit high, but sent it over the goal. After that opportunity, however, the game became more disputed, especially in the midfield.

Only at 15 minutes a new scoring opportunity happened. Pedro received the high pass at the entrance of the area and was hindered by Fagner at the time of dominance, but managed to finish, which ended in a great defense by Cássio. Soon after the bid, which was invalidated for offside, Corinthians had to make its first change.

Maycon, who had been fouled by Thiago Maia a little while ago, was unable to continue on the field and had to be substituted. Walking, but crying, he gave way to Faust. Corinthians arrived again with about 25 minutes, when the exchange of passes found Yuri Alberto. Shirt 7 dominated and invaded the area, but was disarmed at the moment of the finalization and the defense kept the ball.

Shortly after, Flamengo returned to the attack and the exchange of passes ended with Pedro triggering Gabigol inside the area. He turned and submitted, but Lucas Piton was well positioned and blocked the submission. Minutes later, in a kind of counterattack, Arrascaeta had freedom through the middle and hit from a low range, but Cássio made the save.

Corinthians responded quickly in a move worked from the right. Adson received, cleared the mark and hit high, but without force and Santos got the ball. The Corinthian move did not work and Flamengo went on the attack. Inside the area, the defense tried to push away and Cantillo took the shot. The ball deflected and left with Arrascaeta, who hit high and opened the scoring. After this move, no more danger plays were created and the first half came to an end.

Second time

Needing to seek at least one goal, Corinthians returned for the second half with two changes. Giuliano and Róger Guedes entered the field in the places of Cantillo and Adson. With about five minutes, however, the visitors extended the score. Rodinei made the move from the right and played with Gabigol at the entrance of the area, Balbuena slipped and the opposing striker hit the corner to score the second goal of the game.

Corinthians tried the quick response and soon got back on the attack. The submission was by Róger Guedes, low, but Santos made the save. Shortly after, the new arrival was from the left and Pinto was the one who kicked the goal, now high, but the opposing archer again made an intervention.

The visiting team was looking for the third goal and demanded good participation from Cássio so that it didn’t happen. Shirt 12 needed to make a low defense in the small area and then interfered with the high kick that sought the angle. Corinthians gave a quick response and Guedes also looked for the high kick, but the ball went out through the back line.

With about 20 minutes left, Vítor Pereira activated Giovane and took Gustavo Mosquito out of the field. Soon after the change, Guedes made the move from the right and the low cross sought Yuri Alberto, but the shot was deflected in a corner. The charge was headed by Balbuena, but over the opponent’s goal.

Corinthians were in danger again a few minutes later. The exchange of passes ended in Du Queiroz, on the right, outside the area, and shirt 37 kicked, but sent it over the goal. In Flamengo’s next attempt, Vidal was free at the edge of the area to hit, but Bruno Méndez recovered at the right moment and touched the ball through the back line.

After the bid, Vítor Pereira changed for the last time at Corinthians and put Roni in Du Queiroz’s place. Flamengo still came very close to the third goal once again, when Rodinei made the move from the right and crossed in the arrival of Cebolinha, but the deflection was through the back line.

