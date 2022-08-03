Corinthians only managed to become a knockout once in Libertadores | Corinthians

In 20 knockout matches that Corinthians has already played in Libertadores, the team lost in 11 opportunities, qualifying only once and being eliminated in ten.

The only time Corinthians managed to advance after losing the first game was in the round of 16 of 2000. After being defeated by Rosario Central by 3-2, in Argentina, Timão returned the score in São Paulo and advanced on penalties.

The results of Corinthians as a visitor in this Libertadores make the feat even more difficult. Timão still hasn’t won away from home. There are three draws and one defeat.

Next Tuesday, at Maracanã, Timão needs to win by three goals to advance to the semifinals of Libertadores. If they win by two goals, the dispute will be on penalties.

See below all the Libertadores playoffs in which the Corinthians came out losing:

Round of 16 1991 – eliminated

Boca Juniors 3 x 1 Corinthians (one way)

Corinthians 1 x 1 Boca Juniors

Quarterfinals 1996 – eliminated

Corinthians 0 x 3 Gremio (one way)

Gremio 0 x 1 Corinthians

Quarterfinals 1999 – eliminated

Palmeiras 2 x 0 Corinthians (one way)

Corinthians 2 (2) x (4) 0 Palmeiras

Round of 16 2000 – classified

Rosario Central 3 x 2 Corinthians (one way)

Corinthians 3 (4) x (3) 2 Rosario Central

Round of 16 2003 – eliminated

River 2 x 1 Corinthians (one way)

Corinthians 2 x 1 River Plate

Round of 16 2006 – eliminated

River 3 x 2 Corinthians (one way)

Corinthians 1 x 3 River

Round of 16 2010 – eliminated

Flamengo 1 x 0 Corinthians (one way)

Corinthians 2 x 1 Flamengo

Round of 16 2013 – eliminated

Boca 1 x 0 Corinthians (one way)

Corinthians 1 x 1 Boca

Round of 16 2015 – eliminated

Guarani 2 x 0 Corinthians (one way)

Corinthians 0 x 1 Guarani

Round of 16 2018 – eliminated

Lap 1 x 0 Corinthians (one way)

Corinthians 2 x 1 Colo

Pre-Libertadores 2020 – eliminated

Guarani 1 x 0 Corinthians (one way)

Corinthians 2 x 1 Guarani

