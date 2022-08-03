Corinthians sets the ‘year’ at eight days starting next Tuesday; understand situation

Next Tuesday, August 9th, Corinthians will define their stay in Libertadores 2022. From then on, Timão will have a decisive sequence for the season, since in addition to the continental competition, they also have decisions in the Copa do Brasil and in the Brazilian.

The first big decision will be against Flamengo. After the 2-0 defeat, Corinthians needs a win by two goals difference to take the definition to penalties. To avoid the charges, Timão will need to make a difference of three goals over the carioca team.

Another ingredient for the match at Maracanã is that Corinthians has not beaten Flamengo at the Rio stadium since 2015. That season, Timão won, precisely, by the score of 3 to 0. After that, there were seven matches with two draws and five defeats. for the team at Parque São Jorge.

Regardless of what happens in Rio de Janeiro, Corinthians will not have much time to celebrate or mourn. The following Saturday, the alvinegra team receives the biggest rival for the Brasileirão. The Derby takes place on August 13, at 7 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

In the current scenario, Timão and Palmeiras are at the top of the table – the rival is the leader by four points. It is important to remember that, this weekend, the difference between the scores can increase or decrease. Corinthians visits Avai, while Palmeiras hosts Goiás.

After the classic at home, Timão will again define the stay in another competition. On Wednesday, August 17th, Vítor Pereira’s team needs to reverse the same situation as in the match against Flamengo. Corinthians is looking to beat Atlético-GO by 2-0 to take it to penalties or by a three-goal difference to advance in the Copa do Brasil.

The return match of the Copa do Brasil also has its particular ingredients. Needing to score at least twice in the next meeting, Corinthians received the Goiás team in Itaquera on four previous occasions – in none of them the team managed to score a goal.

In this way, the eight days following the return duel against Flamengo will determine Corinthians’ season. The Parque São Jorge team will be able to: continue in the three competitions it disputes, follow in only one knockout and in the Brazilian, or have only the latter as a commitment.

