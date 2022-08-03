Corinthians x Flamengo records the highest income in the history of Neo Química Arena | Corinthians

With 45,159 people paying, of which about 4,000 flamengu fans, the match generated a gross income of R$ 5,386,291.50. The amount exceeds the R$ 5,108,151.00 collected in the 2018 Copa do Brasil final, against Cruzeiro, until then the stadium’s record in club games.
Corinthians fans at Neo Química Arena in the match against Flamengo, for Libertadores — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
With price increases at this stage, the average ticket was R$119.
The record considers only Corinthians games at the stadium. In 2021, for example, the Brazilian team beat Colombia 1-0 in the Qualifiers and had an income of R$ 7,111,200.00.
With this Tuesday’s box office, Corinthians exceeds R$ 20 million in gross income in Libertadores in the five games played so far, against Deportivo Cali, Boca Juniors (twice), Alwalys Ready and Flamengo.
See the four biggest incomes in the history of Timão in the Arena:
- Corinthians x Flamengo – Libertadores 2022 Quarter Finals – R$ 5,386,291.50
- Corinthians 1×2 Cruzeiro – 2018 Copa do Brasil Final – BRL 5,108,151.00
- Corinthians 2×1 São Paulo – Final Paulistão 2019 – BRL 5,014,884.00
- Corinthians 2×0 Boca Juniors – Libertadores 2022 Group Stage – BRL 4,611,628.25
- Corinthians 0x0 Boca Juniors – Round of 16 of Libertadores 2022- R$ 4,276,661.57
Biggest audiences of 2022
- 45.159 – Corinthians 0x Flamengo – Libertadores quarterfinals
- 44,753 – Corinthians 0x0 Boca – Libertadores Round of 16
- 44.672 – Corinthians 1×1 São Paulo – Brasileirão
- 44.313 – Corinthians 2×0 Boca – 1st phase of Libertadores
- R$ 4,611,628.25 – Corinthians 2×0 Boca – 1st phase of LIbertadores
- R$ 4,276,661.57 – Corinthians 0x0 Boca – Libertadores Round of 16
- R$ 3,670,673.50 – Corinthians 1×0 Flamengo – Brasileirão
— Photo: Reproduction
