Cornered by Filó and Velho do Rio, Juma is forced to choose between Jove and Zé Lucas; jaguar woman makes confession

After being pressured, the heiress of Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes) will confess her love for the character

In wetlandZé Lucas (Irandhir Santos) and Juma (Alanis Guillen) approached after the savage fled the farm José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira). At the time, the heiress of Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes) was locked in her room by her roommate. Phylum (Dira Paes) and turned jaguar.

The protagonist then returned to the OK wait and opened the doors for the brother of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa), who was worried about the formercrush. The situation, by the way, made Irma’s nephew (Camila Morgado) furious and made him have a serious fight with Irandhir’s character.

Juma chooses between Jove and Zé Lucas

Pressured by Filó, who will look for her in the tapera, Gil’s daughter (Enrique Diaz) will realize that she will have to choose between Jove and José Lucas. Muda’s friend (Bella Campos), however, will not hesitate and confess that she misses her husband, according to information from TV News.

O old man from the river (Osmar Prado) will also try to convince the jaguar woman to forgive the would-be pawn, but the city boy will be increasingly disappointed in his wife. Mariana’s grandson (Selma Egrei) will even encourage his father to tear down Juma’s house.