Covid-19: DF records 592 new cases and one more death | Federal District

The Federal District registered 592 new known cases of Covid-19 and one more death this Tuesday (2). According to the Health Department (SES-DF), the death occurred on Monday (1st) (see more below) .

MONKEY POX: test to detect viruses starts to be done in DF

test to detect viruses starts to be done in DF IMMUNIZATION: see where to get vaccinated against flu and Covid from Monday (1st) to Friday (5th) in DF

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 831,776 people were infected and 11,821 lost their lives in Brasilia. among the dead, 10,796 lived in the federal capital and 1,026 came from other regions to seek care, mainly from the surroundings.

The transmission rate remains the same, 0.64, since Tuesday (26). The number indicates that every 100 infected people can transmit the disease to others. 64according to the World Health Organization (WHO). When the index is below 1, it means that the spread of the virus is slowing down..

Covid-19 transmission rate in August, in DF:

August 1st: 0.64

August 2: 0.64

2 of 3 ICU beds for patients with Covid-19 — Photo: Geraldo Bubniak/AEN ICU beds for patients with Covid-19 — Photo: Geraldo Bubniak/AEN

Until 4:25 pm this Tuesday (2), the occupancy rate in intensive care units (ICUs) of the public network, to treat patients with Covid, was in 65.22%. Of the total of 38 beds, 15 were busy, 8 available and 15 blocked.

On the private network, at 11:55 am, 66.67% of the spaces reserved for the infected were full. Of the total of 138 beds, 77 were used, 39 were vacant and 22 blocked.

The Plano Piloto remains the region with the highest number of cases by Covid-19 in the DF. Until this Tuesday, 102,278 people tested positive and 873 died from the disease. In second place is Ceilândia, with 77,174 contaminations and 1,772 lost lifes.

See below the numbers of cases by region, recorded by the Department of Health of the DF this Tuesday:

3 of 3 Covid-19 numbers by DF region, on August 2, 2022 — Photo: SES-DF/Reproduction Covid-19 numbers by DF region, on August 2, 2022 — Photo: SES-DF/Reproduction