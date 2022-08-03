Cruzeiro agrees with Atltico-GO for the purchase of defender Oliveira

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Oliveira one of the highlights of Cruzeiro this season Cruzeiro notified Atltico-GO for the purchase of defender Lucas Oliveira this Tuesday (2). On loan from Raposa until the end of the season, the 26-year-old will remain at the club next year with a new contract.

The information was provided by journalist Samuel Venncio and confirmed by supersports with the president of Drago, Adson Batista. “Cruzeiro will exercise the clause, it will buy because it has priority. We have already been notified”, said the leader.

The representative of Atltico-GO also revealed that the celestial club has up to 48 hours to make the payment. Asked about values, the leader preferred not to speak out. However, columnist Jorge Nicola found that Oliveira is Raposa’s biggest investment since Ronaldo’s arrival. The club will pay R$ 4 million to have the athlete permanently. Read Nicola’s Column for more details.

Lucas Oliveira is the holder of Cruzeiro’s defense and one of the defensive highlights of Srie B of the Brazilian Championship. In 2022, he played 33 matches-32 as a starter-and scored one goal.

The defender is the athlete with the most interceptions per game (2.4). On the ball out, fundamental to Pezzolano’s system. No wonder, he leads two other statistics in the competition: hit of passes per game (59, with 87% accuracy) and hit of long balls per game (8.8).