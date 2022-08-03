Cruzeiro and Ronaldo: CEO comments on opening doors and credibility of the phenomenon to close deals | cruise

Ronaldo Fenômeno’s announcement on December 18 as an investor in Cruzeiro’s football shook world football. Close to completing eight months since the revelation, the mining club makes a highly positive assessment of the presence of the owner of 90% of SAF shares and who is back in Brazil this week.

The Phenomenon is back in Brazil, after a vacation in Europe, with the mission of opening more doors to Cruzeiro in terms of business and revenue generation. In addition, he continues as an important figure to boost the membership program.

Who commented on the role of Ronaldo Fenômeno for the restructuring process of Cruzeiro was the right-hand man of the former player, Gabriel Lima, in an interview with Globo. According to him, Ronaldo’s image and his management in front of other businesses are extremely important for Cruzeiro.

– Ronaldo’s image is based on several aspects. The supporter partner is one of them, for example. With the entry of Ronaldo, there was a lot of credibility for fans to bet that things will be done differently, based on how he manages the business, as he has done in her life. We attribute the increase from 10,800 to 62,000 to his image a lot – concluded the CEO of Cruzeiro.

After the interview, the number of Cruzeiro members dropped slightly, reaching 61,000 at this time. Currently, the program generates just over R$ 30 million

Ronaldo became the main poster boy for Cruzeiro’s membership program. With the former player, the club leveraged revenue, but still seeks to grow in terms of sponsorship.

Currently, much of the revenue for 2022 is advanced, in actions carried out before the arrival of the Phenomenon. The Minas Gerais club, apart from the result of the membership program, is looking for new revenue for the year, even more so with the good moment in Serie B.

According to Gabriel Lima, apart from Ronaldo, the administration of SAF do Cruzeiro has shown that the club is experiencing a new moment in relation to the market.

– When you talk about negotiation, about arrival, you have a very direct effect due to the credibility too, that this is a serious club, that we honor with the commitments, that we fulfill the contract and that we see credibility a lot by the hand of Ronaldo .

