Cruzeiro: Geovane Jesus has an injury; Rafa Silva and Willian Oliveira return

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Willian Oliveira during Cruzeiro training this Tuesday

Cruzeiro confirmed, this Tuesday (2), a muscle injury in the left thigh of the right-back Geovane Jesus. On the other hand, midfielder Willian Oliveira and forward Rafa Silva are recovered and have started the process of transition to the field.

Geovane Jesus suffered a thigh injury during the first half of the 0-0 draw with Brusque, last Saturday, in Santa Catarina, for the 21st round of Serie B. He was replaced by Rmulo.

According to Cruzeiro, Geovane started physical therapy work at the Health and Performance Department and will be absent in the next matches. The club did not inform the deadline for returning to games.

Willian Oliveira has been out since July 12, when he was substituted right at the beginning of the 3-0 defeat to Fluminense, in Mineiro, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The steering wheel suffered a dislocation in the right shoulder.

Rafa Silva, on the other hand, was out of the last two games due to an injury to his right thigh, but is recovering.

Cruzeiro returns to the field this Saturday, at 7 pm, against Tombense, in Mineiro, for the 22nd round of Serie B. The presence of the duo in the match depends on the evolution until Friday’s training.

Cruzeiro’s medical department still treats the physical problems of three players: Lo Pais (right foot injury), Joo Paulo (right thigh muscle injury) and Jaj (left knee injury).