Cruzeiro negotiates with Atltico-GO to buy rights to Oliveira

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Defender Oliveira during Cruzeiro training at Toca da Raposa II

Cruzeiro is negotiating with Atltico-GO the purchase of economic rights for defender Lucas Oliveira. The 26-year-old defender has a contract with Drago until the end of 2023 and is on loan from Raposa this season. in interview Radio Bandeirantesthe president of Atltico-GO, Adson Batista, revealed that he had received a proposal from abroad by the defender – information that the representative reaffirmed to the supersports.

The tendency, however, is that Oliveira remains on Cruzeiro. The report found that Atltico-GO prioritizes the sale of the defender to the celestial club with the objective of cultivating a good relationship with the board commanded by Ronaldo.

By contract, Cruzeiro already knows how much it would have to pay to buy 70% of Oliveira’s economic rights at the end of the year, when the loan ends. However, given the proposal from abroad, the tendency is for the celestial club to advance the process and resolve the situation soon.

Lucas Oliveira is the holder of Cruzeiro’s defense and one of the defensive highlights of Srie B of the Brazilian Championship. In 2022, he played 33 matches-32 as a starter-and scored one goal.