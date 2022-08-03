CVC is fined BRL 363,000 for selling airline tickets in bankruptcy

The National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), linked to the Ministry of Justice, fined the tourism company CVC for selling Avianca tickets in 2020, without informing consumers about the risk of flight cancellations. At the time, the airline was in bankruptcy proceedings.

The fine is in the amount of BRL 363,046.25. The decision was published this Monday (1st) in the Official Gazette.

In the appeal, CVC claimed that it could not foresee that Avianca would face operational difficulties to the point of interrupting activities. However, according to Senacon, even aware of Avianca’s request for judicial recovery, CVC failed to inform customers about the risks of flight cancellation and the serious restrictions on the company’s activities. This lack of clarification violates the Consumer Defense Code.

The decision is final, and CVC can no longer appeal. The deadline for payment of the fine is 30 days and the resources will be allocated to the Fund for the Defense of Diffuse Rights.

The values ​​are used in projects that prevent or restore damage to the environment, historical and artistic heritage, consumers and other diffuse, individual or collective interests.

The report contacted CVC to comment on the decision, but had not yet received a response as of this publication.

