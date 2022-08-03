Datafolha: whey and meat leftovers are in the purchases of 20% of Brazilians – 02/08/2022 – Mercado

A Datafolha survey shows that nearly seven out of ten Brazilians are looking for cheaper branded products, often buying lower quality food, close to expiration or outside traditional standards, to save money on purchases.

This is what the institute’s research, contracted by the Sheet and who heard 2,556 people in 183 cities in person on Wednesday (27) and Thursday (28).

According to the survey, 67% changed their buying habits. 61% went in search of cheaper brands and 29% bought products close to expiration.

Of those interviewed, 23% purchased cold cuts and split beans, the same percentage of those who claim to replace milk with whey or products made from this input. There are still 20% who consumed leftover chicken, meat or chicken skin.

Among the people who receive Auxílio Brasil, 31% started to buy meat leftovers, the same percentage of those who have been consuming whey. 36% both purchased products close to expiration and took home broken beans and cold cuts.

Data on consumer inflation released by the IBGE show that the price of milk soared 41.8% from January to June this year. The product is sold for more than R$ 7.00 in some supermarkets. Whey, on the other hand, was sold for around R$ 5.00.

Also in search of an alternative in the face of soaring prices, supermarkets on the outskirts of São Paulo have been selling items such as off-the-shelf beans, cold cuts —trays with leftover cheese and ham—, chicken carcass and skin.

report of Sheet also showed the popularization of the so-called “vencidinhos”, shops that sell products close to expiration and, therefore, charge less than the large chains.

The survey is registered with the TSE under the number BR-01192/2022 and has a margin of error of plus or minus two points.

The high inflation, mainly of food, and the fall in the worker’s income have led many families to change their shopping basket. The IPCA (consumer price index) accumulates a high of 11.89% until June this year.

Food at home increased 16.7% in the period, with emphasis on products such as beans (30%), long-life milk (38%) and poultry and eggs (20%). , were despised by the consumer, like meat leftovers.

The government has put in place a series of measures to mitigate the rise in prices, mostly focused on the fuel segment, an issue that has a greater impact on higher-income families.