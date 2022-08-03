death in MG may not have been due to the disease

The MG Health Department is still investigating whether the first death attributed to monkeypox actually occurred due to the disease. (Photo: Getty Images)

The Minas Gerais Health Department is investigating whether the 1st death recorded by monkeypox in Brazil actually occurred as a result of complications from the disease.

O The Ministry of Health confirmed, on July 29, the death of a patient 41 years old who was infected by the monkeypox in Belo Horizonte. The main cause of death was recorded as “septic shock, aggravated by monkeypox (monkey pox)”, according to a press release.

The patient, according to the Ministry of Health, had “low immunity and comorbidities, including cancer (lymphoma), which led to a worsening of the condition”. The death was announced as the first in the world to happen outside the African continent.

However, the SES-MG and the federal ministry itself keep an investigation open that investigates whether the patient died due to the complications of monkeypox.

“So far, it is not possible to insert that the death was caused directly by Monkeypox. The information we have is that the patient also had this condition (combination of lymphoma and diagnosis of monkeypox) and it may have been a trigger for other infections”, informed the undersecretary of Health Surveillance at SES-MG, Hérica Vieira Santos.

According to her, technicians from the Minas Gerais Health Department and the Ministry of Health continue to investigate the impact and influence of monkeypox on the death of the patient.

more than a thousand cases

Brazil already has more than a thousand cases of monkey pox in the country and, now, the Ministry of Health treats the situation as an “outbreak” of the disease. The term was used for the first time in a note issued by the ministry on Thursday night (28).

In epidemiology, an “outbreak” is the situation that identifies above-normal amounts for contagious diseases. This would be the first stage of the contagion scale, and could later become an epidemic.

The latest bulletin released by the Ministry of Health, this Monday (1st), mentions 1,369 cases of monkeypox in the country, with 17 states having already detected cases of the disease. São Paulo is the federation unit with the most cases, with 1,031 occurrences.

The ministry also informed that it will set up an Emergency Operation Center to monitor the epidemiological situation and prepare a vaccination plan against monkeypox. The opening took place this Friday (29).

