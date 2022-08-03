death in MG may not have been due to the disease

The Minas Gerais Health Department is investigating whether the 1st death recorded by monkeypox in Brazil actually occurred as a result of complications from the disease.
O The Ministry of Health confirmed, on July 29, the death of a patient 41 years old who was infected by the monkeypox in Belo Horizonte. The main cause of death was recorded as “septic shock, aggravated by monkeypox (monkey pox)”, according to a press release.
The patient, according to the Ministry of Health, had “low immunity and comorbidities, including cancer (lymphoma), which led to a worsening of the condition”. The death was announced as the first in the world to happen outside the African continent.
However, the SES-MG and the federal ministry itself keep an investigation open that investigates whether the patient died due to the complications of monkeypox.
“So far, it is not possible to insert that the death was caused directly by Monkeypox. The information we have is that the patient also had this condition (combination of lymphoma and diagnosis of monkeypox) and it may have been a trigger for other infections”, informed the undersecretary of Health Surveillance at SES-MG, Hérica Vieira Santos.
According to her, technicians from the Minas Gerais Health Department and the Ministry of Health continue to investigate the impact and influence of monkeypox on the death of the patient.
more than a thousand cases
Brazil already has more than a thousand cases of monkey pox in the country and, now, the Ministry of Health treats the situation as an “outbreak” of the disease. The term was used for the first time in a note issued by the ministry on Thursday night (28).
In epidemiology, an “outbreak” is the situation that identifies above-normal amounts for contagious diseases. This would be the first stage of the contagion scale, and could later become an epidemic.
The latest bulletin released by the Ministry of Health, this Monday (1st), mentions 1,369 cases of monkeypox in the country, with 17 states having already detected cases of the disease. São Paulo is the federation unit with the most cases, with 1,031 occurrences.
The ministry also informed that it will set up an Emergency Operation Center to monitor the epidemiological situation and prepare a vaccination plan against monkeypox. The opening took place this Friday (29).
Monkeypox: a brief history to understand the disease
The first cases were recorded in May, mainly in Europe.
On May 19, the US registered its first case; until then there was no evidence of the disease in America
On May 20, it was the turn of the first Brazilian diagnosed with the disease: a young man who contracted the disease in Europe, where he lives
The first case in Latin America, in turn, was registered in Argentina on May 22
Still without cases, Brazil had, on May 30, a young man from Europe was the first case investigated on national soil
As soon as the first case in Brazil began to be investigated, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said that the country would have vaccines “if there is a need”
But it was only on June 8 that a man in São Paulo was the first confirmed case in Brazil.
The confirmation of the first case made Anvisa release a series of prevention measures; see what they were
12 days after being hospitalized, the patient who was the first Brazilian case was discharged from the hospital
In late June, however, things got worse and the WHO started treating the disease as a global outbreak.
And the outbreak was confirmed in Brazil: there are already more than a thousand cases of the disease, which made the Ministry of Health call a red alert
Brazil then began to negotiate the purchase of vaccines and the ministry promised to organize vaccination in the National Immunization Plan (PNI)
On June 29, less than a month after the first case, the Ministry confirmed the first monkeypox death in Brazil, a man from Uberlândia (MG)