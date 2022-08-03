Demi Lovato returns to using female pronouns and explains

Demi Lovato, who had announced to be non-binary in May 2021, reverted to adopting the feminine pronouns she/her. In a podcast interview Spoutpublished this Tuesday (02), Demi explained the change: “Recently, I’ve been feeling more feminine, so I adopted her/her again”.

The singer announced that she identified as non-binary and would switch to using neutral pronouns during an episode of her own podcast, 4D With Demi Lovato, last year. “I think it better represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel more authentic and true to the person I know I am and am still discovering,” she explained at the time.

In the new interview, Demi recalled what she was thinking at the time. “I didn’t feel like a woman, I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human,” she stated. The singer even gave examples of the discomfort in situations where she only found women’s or men’s bathrooms: “I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me.”

Demi Lovato comes to Brazil this month

Demi returned to adopting the pronouns “she/her” in April, in the Instagram, but commented on the fact only now. She also took the opportunity to make it clear that she is not bothered when people confuse the use of pronouns, as long as it is not a situation of prejudice. “Everyone confuses pronouns at some point, especially when people are learning. It’s just a matter of respect,” she said.

After “bury” the pop careerDemi prepares to launch the rock album Holy Fuck on August 19. The singer is touring the United States and will perform at the Rock in Rio 2022 on September 4th (already sold out). Before that, she still has two dates scheduled at Espaço Unimed, in São Paulo (August 30 and 31), and one at Esplanada do Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte (September 2). Tickets for solo shows are sold on the platform eventim.