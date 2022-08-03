Difference between Lula and Bolsonaro in polls could still fall, evaluates CEO of Quaest

Executive believes that the president still has a chance to grow because of the benefits delivered by the Federal Government

NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP – EVARISTO SA / AFP



Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva are the most quoted candidates to win the presidential election in Brazil



In an election poll by quaest released this Wednesday, the 3rd, Squid (PT) remains in the lead in the dispute for the presidency of the republic with 44% of voting intentions against 32% of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Ciro Gomes (PDT) ranks third with 5% of intentions, followed by André Janones (forward) and Simone Tebet (MDB), both with 2%. To talk about the results of the survey and the prospects for the electoral race, Jornal da Manhã, from Jovem Pan News, interviewed the CEO of Quaest, Felipe Nunes. The executive believes that the president still has a chance of closing the gap for the PT candidate and said that the benefits delivered by the Federal Government can influence the numbers: “When we evaluate the information from this survey with what we saw last month, in fact Lula and Bolsonaro oscillated within the margin of error. But it is significant, and this cannot be hidden in any way, the trend that we have seen in recent months. The distance, which was once 18 points, is now 12 points between Lula and Bolsonaro in the stimulated scenario. Which means there are marginal movements happening over the course of these months.”

“Then you will ask me: ‘What are these movements? The evidence that we have today points very clearly in the direction that there is a perception of Brazilian voters of improvement in relation to economic results and, mainly, in relation to the delivery of Auxílio Brasil. When we compare the voting intentions, or the assessment of the Bolsonaro government, among the people who currently receive Auxílio Brasil against those who do not, we see very clearly that there is a movement towards reducing Lula’s advantage in these who are benefited by the program, in relation to those who are not. This does suggest that this effect, which will still take place in a concrete way when the money falls into people’s accounts, can favor President Bolsonaro’s campaign”, he projected.

Quaest’s CEO also evaluated the possible reasons that may be hindering Bolsonaro’s growth in the polls. The expert believes that the president’s stance is crucial to curbing possible advances resulting from the improvement in economic indicators: “People are beginning to recognize that the government does a little better job than it has been doing, but this is not reflected in the same way. speed and strength in voting intentions. If on the one hand there is a perspective of positive feeling in the logic of the economy, people still reject the figure and attitudes of the Bolsonaro government”.

“In this same research, we realize that, for example, the meeting with ambassadors is the type of attitude that the president takes towards himself that does not generate confidence in the Brazilian electorate. It generates a feeling of instability and little credibility. The government has made a huge effort to try to generate political results through its own aid, but the president himself is harmed when he strains institutions and goes against what most Brazilians want. This mismatch between the president and the government’s actions explains, in my opinion, why things are moving so slowly. It may be that the president needs to change the direction of his attitude if he wants to see a different political result than what he has been getting so far,” he argued.

Asked about how polls work, Nunes explained how the process takes place and clarified that the result is not intended to be the same as the result of the polls: “Research is a diagnosis of the moment, research is not a prognosis. That is, at no time are we trying to get the result of the election right, what we are trying to do is describe, at this moment, the voting intentions”. Next, the specialist detailed the method used to carry out the surveys. First, a lottery is carried out to select the municipalities that will be consulted: “This draw is based on a probabilistic logic, the largest municipalities are more likely to be selected, the smallest municipalities are less likely, because we are dealing with probability . After we draw the cities, we draw the census sector, the sector is defined by the IBGE, every city is divided into sectors, and then we draw the places where the interviews will be carried out. Why are the city and sector draws so important? Because it is the fairest criterion to give everyone the same chance to be selected.”

“We interview a maximum of six people in each sector. This final sampling is done on variables based on gender, age, education, economically active population and race. In other words, the final sample has to represent all these indicators”, he detailed. After all the survey of the answers, statistical corrections are still made to correct possible deviations in the criteria initially placed. Nunes also defended the application of these methods in electoral polls: “Everything we do here at Quaest and at research institutes is based on statistical theory. Theories that are studied and proven, not only in Brazil, but all over the world. Opinion polls started to be done in the 1920s, so this science has been going on for quite some time,” he explained.