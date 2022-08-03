Different pants from Anitta have cutouts and transparency in the butt

Anitta came rolling in a video and different pants drew attention in a look (Photo: Agnews)

anita appeared with a different look this Tuesday (02). In a video published on Instagram, the singer appeared dancing to “El que Espera”, a new song with Maluma, but what stole the show was the pants chosen by the artist: a piece with cutouts and transparency on the butt. “Come here”, announced the funkeira in the caption.

The most fashion-oriented followers approved of Anitta’s daring production. “I already want these pants,” said one. “The pants. Loved it,” said another. “My God, and these pants?”, reacted a third. “Now go, the fashion of the pants”, commented one. “These pants becoming a fever in Brazil in 3, 2, 1”, predicted one in the comments. “I just noticed Anitta’s pants”, added one more.

The pants are from the Mugler collection and a similar piece (only in another color) costs 590 euros (approximately R$3,100) on the brand’s official website.

Last weekend, Anitta visited Candomblé terreiro located in Nova Iguaçu, in Baixada Fluminense, Rio de Janeiro, in her first appearance after surgery. After undergoing a procedure to treat endometriosis, the artist appeared alongside her father of saint Sergio Pina and another group, including her brother, Renan Machado. In the pictures, she is wearing white clothes and a turban.

In November 2021, Anitta shared with fans some teachings from Candomblé on the issue of death, after the tragic plane crash of Marília Mendonça. “In my religion, we learn that when someone dies like this, we cannot be filled with nonconformity and indignation. That we have to accept and mentalize good things, remember the good times we lived together, laugh at the funny moments and pray that the spirit is forwarded with light in these first 7 days”, he said, at the time.