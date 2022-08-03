Discover the 3 best nuts to lower cholesterol

In the search for a healthier life, it is very common to invest in different strategies, foods and diets to keep our body up to date. Through this, it is possible to reduce a little the worries of adult life and old age. Among them, the cholesterol It is a factor that can bring more headaches. Fortunately, there are some foods that can be extremely effective in controlling it, such as walnuts.

Discover now what are the best nuts for lowering cholesterol.

the nuts

Walnuts are a very popular type of dried fruit and, in addition to being very tasty, they attract attention because they have a very hard shell. In addition, they have several benefits, so they have been a source of research by scientists for a long time.

According to experts, they are great for lowering low-density lipoproteins (LDL), better known as bad cholesterol. However, not all have the same effect, as some are more effective in increasing high-density lipoproteins (HDL).

best nuts for cholesterol

Almonds have been used as a supplemental food for decades and no wonder. According to some studies, they can significantly lower LDL cholesterol, while maintaining and even increasing HDL cholesterol. In addition, they help reduce the risk of developing dyslipidemia, a crucial condition for the development of cardiovascular diseases.

Adding a 20-50g serving of Brazil nuts is excellent for lowering LDL cholesterol levels and increasing HDL levels after 9 hours. However, research into its benefits still needs more time, as many of them have been inconclusive.

Researchers who have studied the use of hazelnuts and the impacts on our cholesterol have found that they can greatly reduce total fat and LDL levels, with no effect on HDL at all. As such, they are highly recommended in most diets, especially as they contain good amounts of fiber, which can help regulate the bowels.

This article does not present solutions to medical or psychological problems. Consult a specialist before starting any treatment.